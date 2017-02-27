1st senior Chinese official visits Washington in Trump era

BEIJING (AP) — China is sending its first senior official to visit the U.S. since President Donald Trump took office.

State Councilor Yang Jiechi is Chinese President Xi Jinping's top foreign policy adviser and a familiar face in Washington. He has served as China's foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S.

The foreign ministry said Yang was scheduled to "exchange views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual concern" in meetings with high-ranking U.S. officials during his visit on Monday and Tuesday.

The future direction of relations between the world's two largest economies has grown more uncertain following Trump's accusations of unfair Chinese trading practices and threats to raise import tariffs.

Trump has also criticized China's activities in the South China Sea and suggested he might use Taiwan as leverage in negotiations.