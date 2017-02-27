BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
By Associated Press
2017/02/27 09:45
Liga MX
|Mexican Football Standings
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Tijuana
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|11
|16
|Toluca
|8
|5
|1
|2
|11
|7
|16
|Pachuca
|8
|4
|2
|2
|8
|5
|14
|Chivas
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|10
|14
|Monterrey
|8
|3
|4
|1
|11
|9
|13
|Atlas
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|9
|13
|Queretaro
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|12
|Jaguares
|8
|4
|0
|4
|9
|11
|12
|Santos
|7
|2
|5
|0
|10
|7
|11
|Pumas
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|13
|11
|America
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|9
|10
|Puebla
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|13
|9
|Monarcas
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|10
|9
|Veracruz
|8
|3
|0
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Tigres
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|8
|8
|Necaxa
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|11
|7
|Cruz Azul
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|10
|6
|Leon
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|15
|5