SOC--LEAGUE CUP FINAL

LONDON — Zlatan Ibrahimovic powered in a late header to win the League Cup for Manchester United on Sunday, sealing a 3-2 victory over Southampton after a two-goal lead was thrown away by Jose Mourinho's side. By Rob Harris. SENT: 730 words, photos.

ATH--FARAH ACCUSATIONS

LONDON — Quadruple Olympic champion Mo Farah maintained Sunday that he has always competed cleanly and never broken anti-doping rules, countering any association with "allegations of drug misuse." By Rob Harris. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-DAYTONA 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Decked in Monster gear, Kurt Busch celebrated the biggest race win of his career. Busch used a last-lap pass to win the crash-filled Daytona 500 on Sunday. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 900 words, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-ITALY

LONDON — England belatedly got to grips with innovative tactics by Italy and pulled clear in the second half for a 36-15 bonus-point win in the Six Nations on Sunday, extending the team's national-record streak of victories to 17. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— RGU--ENGLAND-UNHAPPY JONES — Just not rugby: Italy's tactics anger England in Six Nations. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Six months into their first seasons at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have collected their first winners' medals. By Rob Harris. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — With three goals in 20 minutes on Sunday, Real Madrid made sure that Barcelona's stint at the top of the Spanish league didn't last more than a few hours. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOC--TOTTENHAM-STOKE

LONDON — Harry Kane scored a first-half hat trick as Tottenham thrashed Stoke 4-0 Sunday to deliver a record-equaling eighth straight Premier League victory at home. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Moenchengladbach captain Lars Stindl is scoring so much lately it seems the ball will go in no matter what he does. Stindl's questionable goal — scored with his arm — set his side on its way to a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

Radja Nainggolan is proving to be one of the best midfielders in Europe this season and he reinforced that reputation with two stunning goals in Roma's 3-1 win at Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Marseille players witnessed firsthand how big the gap is between them and the top sides of the French league as they slumped to a humiliating 5-1 loss to bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 730 words, photos.

BOX--PACQUIAO-KHAN

WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan say they have agreed to terms for a fight on April 23. SENT: 180 words, photo.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S COMBINED

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — A stunning slalom run from Mikaela Shiffrin saw her clinch a first Alpine combined win Sunday to extend her advantage in the overall standings. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— SKI--NORDIC WORLDS — Russia, Norway win team cross-country sprints at worlds. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TEN--RIO OPEN

RIO DE JANEIRO — Dominic Thiem won the Rio Open on his favorite surface of clay Sunday in a tournament victory which he hopes will jump-start his season after a slow start. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 350 words, photos.

TEN--OPEN 13

MARSEILLE, France — Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a second title in as many weeks by defeating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the Open 13 final. SENT: 240 words, photos.

GLF--NICKLAUS-WOODS

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — Jack Nicklaus says he was "painting a picture" when he suggested after a practice round with Tiger Woods at the 1996 Masters that Woods had the game to win at least 10 green jackets. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 430 words, photos.

GLF--HONDA CLASSIC

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — Rickie Fowler made it interesting Sunday for as long as it took him to make two big putts to pull away in the Honda Classic. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 750 words, photos.

GLF--JOBURG OPEN

JOHANNESBURG — Darren Fichardt won the weather-affected Joburg Open with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a 1-shot victory over Stuart Manley and Paul Waring in a tournament reduced to three rounds because of rain and a waterlogged course. SENT: 250 words.

CAR--F1-HAAS-NEW CAR

BARCELONA, Spain — American team Haas has introduced its new car for its second season in Formula One. SENT: 200 words, photo.

HKO--YOUTH HOCKEY BRAWL-PETERS

BUFFALO, New York — Former NHL enforcer Andrew Peters has been suspended indefinitely as coach of a youth hockey team pending a Buffalo police investigation into his role in an on-ice brawl. By John Wawrow. SENT: 380 words, photo.

— RGU--WILLIAMS-O'CONNOR ARRESTS — Rugby stars Williams and O'Connor released from jail. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 270 words.

— BANDY-20 OWN GOALS — Russian bandy teams face punishment after 20 own-goals. SENT: 290 words.

