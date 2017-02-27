Russian teams score 20 own goals in unusual bandy game

ARKHANGELSK, Russia (AP) — Two clubs in the semi-professional Russian Super League raced to put the ball into their own nets on Sunday. It was widely seen as an attempt to manipulate the league standings for an easier playoff draw in the little known sport of ice bandy.

The game in the northern city of Arkhangelsk finished 11-9 to Baikal-Energiya against local club Vodnik, whose player Oleg Pivovarov scored all 11 of his team's own goals.

Neither coach fully explained the unusual behavior at a news conference, footage of which was posted online. However, Baikal-Energiya's coach Evgeny Erakhtin suggested Vodnik's club management had pressured its players to lose.

Not well known outside Russia and Scandinavia, bandy is a relative of ice hockey played on a large outdoor rink with a rubber ball.