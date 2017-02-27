Thiem wins Rio Open on clay for 8th ATP singles title

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dominic Thiem claimed his eighth ATP singles title and his sixth on clay with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the Rio Open final on Sunday.

The Austrian is ranked No. 8 by the ATP and was seeded second in Rio. But he became the favorite as soon as top-seeded Kei Nishikori was beaten in the first round.

Thiem now heads to this week's Mexican Open in Acapulco where he is the defending champion in the hard-court tournament.

Carreno Busta is now winless in four matches against Thiem.

The Spaniard won the doubles title on Saturday with teammate Pablo Cuevas, defeating Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.