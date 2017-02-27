  1. Home
BC-SOC--Mexican Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/27 04:45
Mexican Football Standings
Liga MX
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tijuana 8 5 1 2 18 11 16
Toluca 8 5 1 2 11 7 16
Chivas 7 4 2 1 9 6 14
Pachuca 8 4 2 2 8 5 14
Monterrey 8 3 4 1 11 9 13
Atlas 8 4 1 3 11 9 13
Queretaro 8 3 3 2 11 8 12
Santos 7 2 5 0 10 7 11
Pumas 8 3 2 3 13 13 11
America 8 3 1 4 8 9 10
Puebla 8 2 3 3 11 13 9
Monarcas 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
Jaguares 7 3 0 4 5 8 9
Veracruz 8 3 0 5 5 8 9
Tigres 8 2 2 4 8 8 8
Necaxa 7 2 1 4 6 11 7
Cruz Azul 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
Leon 8 1 2 5 8 15 5