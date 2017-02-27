Wales rugby player Elli Norkett dies at age 20

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Welsh rugby team the Ospreys and the country's federation says one of its female international players has died at age 20.

The Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union said Sunday they were "deeply saddened" by the death of Elli Norkett, who was the youngest player in the women's Rugby World Cup in 2013.

Britain's Press Association reported that she was killed in a car crash on Saturday.

The Ospreys said of Norkett: "Not only was she a talented rugby player she was a good human being."

The WRU described her as a "talented, dedicated player and popular teammate" who "was a treasured member of the Welsh rugby family."