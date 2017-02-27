Struggling Wolfsburg fires Valerien Ismael as coach

BERLIN (AP) — Wolfsburg has fired coach Valerien Ismael after the former defender failed to turn around a poor season for the Bundesliga club.

The struggling Volkswagen-backed club says in a statement that Ismael is leaving "with immediate effect" and that a new coach could be presented as soon as Monday.

Wolfsburg is only two points above the relegation zone after 22 rounds of the German league.

The 41-year-old Ismael was given the job at first on an interim basis after predecessor Dieter Hecking was fired seven league games into the season. He gained the job on a permanent basis when no better candidates were found.

Ismael, who took over on Oct. 17, managed only five victories in 15 league games with nine defeats.