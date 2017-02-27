  1. Home
Injured Milos Raonic withdraws, Sock wins Delray Beach Open

By CINDY SHMERLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/02/27 04:07

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Top-seeded Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the Delray Beach Open final because of a hamstring injury, giving the title to Jack Sock.

Raonic pulled out Sunday. The 26-year-old Canadian, the fourth-ranked player in the world, slightly tore his right hamstring Saturday night in his semifinal victory over Juan Martin del Potro.

The third-seeded Sock wound up with his second title of the year and moved up to a career-best 18th in the ATP rankings. The 24-year-old also won last month in New Zealand and helped the U.S. reach the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.

Sock's only loss of the year was to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round of the Australian Open.