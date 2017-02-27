Romanians form EU flag during 27th night of protests

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Thousands of Romanians have staged another anti-government protest, standing together to form a European Union flag to signal support for the bloc and its values.

Several thousand gathered in Bucharest's Victory Square late Sunday, the 27th consecutive evening of protests against the center-left government.

Demonstrators shouted "Resignation!" and "You thieves," then later stood in the shape of the EU flag's circle of 12 yellow stars on a blue background. The flag signifies unity among Europeans.

Police closed roads leading to the square where the government has its offices.

Romanians have been taking part in nightly protests since the government passed a since-rescinded ordinance last month that would have eased penalties for some official misconduct.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered for a pro-government rally in southern Romania.