Reaction to the death of actor Bill Paxton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of film and TV actor Bill Paxton, of "Titanic," ''Aliens," ''The Terminator," ''Apollo 13" and the HBO series "Big Love" fame:

"Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my (love) & support 2 u." — Jamie Lee Curtis, on Twitter

"Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest." —Rob Lowe, in multiple Twitter posts.

"Just heard the so so sad news about my pal #BillPaxton. So talented, special and the sweetest guy you'd ever want to meet. RIP my friend."— Paul Reiser, on Twitter.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden passing of #tombstone castmate #BillPaxton ... He was one of the good guys... Rip Bill." — Jason Priestley, on Twitter.

"Bill Paxton. A very talented man. As skilled with comedy as he was with drama. Carpe Diem. #rip" — Zach Braff, on Twitter

"We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Paxton. Big Love was a seminal series for HBO for many years due to Bill's extraordinary talent and grace. Off screen, he was as warm, smart and fun as one could be. A true friend to so many at HBO. He will be greatly missed". — HBO