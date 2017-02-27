Barcelona top for now as Messi scores winner vs Atletico

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in the 86th minute as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Sunday to enjoy at least a few hours at the top of the Spanish league.

Messi scored his league-leading 20th goal with a shot from close range after a pass by Luis Suarez.

Barcelona leads second-placed Real Madrid by two points, ahead of Madrid's match at Villarreal later Sunday.

Rafinha put Barcelona ahead in the 64th but Diego Godin scored six minutes later to even the match at Atletico's Vicente Calderon Stadium.

The end of Atletico's eight-game unbeaten streak in the league left Diego Simeone's club nine points off the lead after 24 matches.