Fighting breaks out in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's state-run National News Agency has reported clashes between rival Palestinian factions that left several people wounded in a refugee camp in the country's south.

NNA said the situation clamed before sunset Sunday after clashes between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and others who belong to Muslim extremist factions.

The agency said several people were wounded in the fighting that also caused material damage in Lebanon's largest refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon.

The clashes, not uncommon in the camp, came a day after Abbas ended a three-day visit to Lebanon.

Ein el-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and is home to some extremists who sympathize with the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.