By  Associated Press
2017/02/27 00:05
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 63
Tottenham 26 15 8 3 50 18 53
Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52
Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 49
Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 48
Everton 26 12 8 6 42 27 44
West Bromwich Albion 26 11 7 8 36 32 40
West Ham 26 9 6 11 35 44 33
Stoke 26 8 8 10 30 40 32
Burnley 26 9 4 13 28 37 31
Watford 26 8 7 11 30 43 31
Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30
Bournemouth 26 7 5 14 36 51 26
Swansea 26 7 3 16 32 57 24
Middlesbrough 26 4 10 12 19 28 22
Crystal Palace 26 6 4 16 33 46 22
Leicester 25 5 6 14 24 43 21
Hull 26 5 6 15 23 50 21
Sunderland 26 5 4 17 24 48 19
Saturday, Feb. 25

Sunderland 0, Everton 2

Swansea 1, Chelsea 3

Middlesbrough 0, Crystal Palace 1

Arsenal vs. Southampton ppd.

Burnley 1, Hull 1

Bournemouth 1, West Bromwich Albion 2

West Ham 1, Watford 1

Sunday, Feb. 26

Stoke 0, Tottenham 4

Manchester United vs. Manchester City ppd.

Monday, Feb. 27

Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brighton 33 21 8 4 57 26 71
Newcastle 33 22 4 7 64 27 70
Huddersfield 33 20 5 8 44 36 65
Leeds 34 19 4 11 46 34 61
Reading 34 18 6 10 47 45 60
Sheffield Wednesday 34 17 7 10 42 33 58
Fulham 33 14 11 8 56 39 53
Norwich 34 15 7 12 59 48 52
Preston 34 14 10 10 46 41 52
Barnsley 34 14 8 12 52 48 50
Derby 33 13 9 11 36 30 48
Cardiff 34 13 7 14 47 49 46
Brentford 33 12 7 14 50 48 43
Birmingham 34 11 10 13 36 49 43
Ipswich 34 10 12 12 35 42 42
Queens Park Rangers 34 11 7 16 37 48 40
Aston Villa 33 9 12 12 31 38 39
Nottingham Forest 34 10 7 17 46 58 37
Burton Albion 34 9 9 16 34 47 36
Wolverhampton 32 9 8 15 39 44 35
Bristol City 33 9 6 18 44 50 33
Wigan 34 7 10 17 30 40 31
Blackburn 32 7 9 16 37 50 30
Rotherham 34 4 5 25 32 77 17
Tuesday, Feb. 21

Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Wigan 1, Queens Park Rangers 2

Burton Albion 0, Derby 0

Reading 0, Huddersfield 1

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Fulham 2, Bristol City 0

Friday, Feb. 24

Birmingham 2, Wolverhampton 1

Blackburn 1, Burton Albion 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds 1

Derby 0, Aston Villa 1

Fulham 2, Cardiff 2

Rotherham 2, Brentford 4

Bristol City 2, Newcastle 2

Queens Park Rangers 1, Preston 2

Huddersfield 1, Barnsley 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Wigan 0

Reading 0, Brighton 3

Sunday, Feb. 26

Ipswich 1, Norwich 1

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Newcastle vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton ppd.

Derby vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

Bristol City vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 34 20 8 6 61 35 68
Scunthorpe 33 17 10 6 59 34 61
Fleetwood Town 34 17 10 7 50 32 61
Bolton 32 17 7 8 44 27 58
Bradford 34 13 16 5 44 32 55
Southend 34 14 11 9 52 42 53
Millwall 33 14 10 9 47 40 52
Peterborough 34 14 8 12 49 46 50
Oxford United 32 14 7 11 42 33 49
Rochdale 32 14 6 12 45 43 48
Bristol Rovers 34 12 11 11 51 53 47
Walsall 34 11 13 10 41 44 46
AFC Wimbledon 33 10 13 10 44 43 43
Charlton 33 9 15 9 40 35 42
Milton Keynes Dons 33 11 9 13 42 41 42
Northampton 34 11 7 16 50 57 40
Gillingham 34 9 12 13 44 53 39
Shrewsbury 34 10 8 16 35 47 38
Bury 34 10 7 17 51 61 37
Oldham 34 8 12 14 21 33 36
Port Vale 32 8 10 14 34 51 34
Swindon 34 8 9 17 32 48 33
Chesterfield 34 7 7 20 31 56 28
Coventry 33 5 10 18 29 52 25
Tuesday, Feb. 21

AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 2

Oxford United 1, Charlton 0

Chesterfield 0, Millwall 0

Southend 4, Peterborough 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

Scunthorpe 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Shrewsbury 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Rochdale 1, Peterborough 3

Bradford 2, Port Vale 1

Millwall 0, Oldham 0

Walsall 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

Oxford United 4, Chesterfield 0

Northampton 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Swindon 3, Coventry 1

Bolton 0, Sheffield United 2

Bury 1, Charlton 0

Southend 1, Gillingham 2

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Port Vale vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Oldham vs. Northampton 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. Bury 1945 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United ppd.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bradford 1945 GMT

Gillingham vs. Swindon 1945 GMT

Peterborough vs. Millwall 1945 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton 2000 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 33 19 8 6 63 40 65
Plymouth 32 19 5 8 52 35 62
Carlisle 33 15 13 5 56 48 58
Portsmouth 32 16 7 9 48 29 55
Luton Town 33 14 12 7 49 31 54
Exeter 33 15 6 12 53 37 51
Colchester 33 14 8 11 50 42 50
Mansfield Town 33 13 11 9 43 38 50
Stevenage 33 15 4 14 52 50 49
Cambridge United 32 13 7 12 41 37 46
Wycombe 33 13 7 13 40 42 46
Barnet 33 11 12 10 41 44 45
Morecambe 32 13 6 13 41 47 45
Grimsby Town 33 12 8 13 39 40 44
Blackpool 32 10 13 9 47 35 43
Crawley Town 32 12 6 14 40 50 42
Yeovil 33 9 12 12 33 40 39
Crewe 33 8 12 13 36 48 36
Cheltenham 33 8 11 14 37 46 35
Accrington Stanley 31 8 10 13 34 44 34
Notts County 33 9 7 17 37 58 34
Hartlepool 33 7 11 15 39 58 32
Leyton Orient 33 8 5 20 35 51 29
Newport County 33 5 11 17 37 53 26
Tuesday, Feb. 21

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley ppd.

Wycombe 0, Colchester 1

Morecambe 1, Newport County 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

Stevenage 2, Crewe 1

Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0

Hartlepool 1, Colchester 2

Cheltenham 1, Leyton Orient 0

Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 1

Blackpool 2, Exeter 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 2

Plymouth 1, Luton Town 1

Yeovil 0, Notts County 0

Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 2

Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 1

Portsmouth 3, Carlisle 0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Barnet vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Exeter vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT

Morecambe vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Notts County vs. Plymouth 1945 GMT

Crewe vs. Hartlepool 1945 GMT

Doncaster vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT

Colchester vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT

Carlisle vs. Cheltenham 1945 GMT