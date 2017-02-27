Almost 100 arrests after Hertha Berlin, Frankfurt fans clash

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police made almost 100 arrests on Saturday when Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt supporters clashed violently before their Bundesliga game.

Police say masked fans fought with batons, bottles, beer crates, chairs and flares on a busy street corner in the neighborhood of Moabit. The first officers on the scene faced "a group of around 60 rioters" who turned on the police.

Two police vehicles were damaged with stones and bottles before 96 arrests were made — with 73 of those arrested from the state of Hessen, which has Frankfurt as its largest city.

Six supporters were hospitalized. Police say only one fan is still in the hospital and in a "stable" condition.

Police say they are investigating whether the clash was pre-arranged.