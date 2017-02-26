|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|26 20
|3
|3
|55
|19
|63
|Manchester City
|25 16
|4
|5
|51
|29
|52
|Tottenham
|25 14
|8
|3
|46
|18
|50
|Arsenal
|25 15
|5
|5
|54
|28
|50
|Liverpool
|25 14
|7
|4
|54
|30
|49
|Manchester United
|25 13
|9
|3
|38
|21
|48
|Everton
|26 12
|8
|6
|42
|27
|44
|West Bromwich Albion 26 11
|7
|8
|36
|32
|40
|West Ham
|26
|9
|6 11
|35
|44
|33
|Stoke
|25
|8
|8
|9
|30
|36
|32
|Burnley
|26
|9
|4 13
|28
|37
|31
|Watford
|26
|8
|7 11
|30
|43
|31
|Southampton
|25
|8
|6 11
|28
|31
|30
|Bournemouth
|26
|7
|5 14
|36
|51
|26
|Swansea
|26
|7
|3 16
|32
|57
|24
|Middlesbrough
|26
|4 10 12
|19
|28
|22
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|4 16
|33
|46
|22
|Leicester
|25
|5
|6 14
|24
|43
|21
|Hull
|26
|5
|6 15
|23
|50
|21
|Sunderland
|26
|5
|4 17
|24
|48
|19
|Saturday, Feb. 25
Sunderland 0, Everton 2
Swansea 1, Chelsea 3
Middlesbrough 0, Crystal Palace 1
Arsenal vs. Southampton ppd.
Burnley 1, Hull 1
Bournemouth 1, West Bromwich Albion 2
West Ham 1, Watford 1
|Sunday, Feb. 26
Stoke vs. Tottenham 1330 GMT
Manchester United vs. Manchester City ppd.
|Monday, Feb. 27
Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT
|Brighton
|33 21
|8
|4
|57
|26
|71
|Newcastle
|33 22
|4
|7
|64
|27
|70
|Huddersfield
|33 20
|5
|8
|44
|36
|65
|Leeds
|34 19
|4 11
|46
|34
|61
|Reading
|34 18
|6 10
|47
|45
|60
|Sheffield Wednesday 34 17
|7 10
|42
|33
|58
|Fulham
|33 14 11
|8
|56
|39
|53
|Norwich
|34 15
|7 12
|59
|48
|52
|Preston
|34 14 10 10
|46
|41
|52
|Barnsley
|34 14
|8 12
|52
|48
|50
|Derby
|33 13
|9 11
|36
|30
|48
|Cardiff
|34 13
|7 14
|47
|49
|46
|Brentford
|33 12
|7 14
|50
|48
|43
|Birmingham
|34 11 10 13
|36
|49
|43
|Ipswich
|34 10 12 12
|35
|42
|42
|Queens Park Rangers 34 11
|7 16
|37
|48
|40
|Aston Villa
|33
|9 12 12
|31
|38
|39
|Nottingham Forest
|34 10
|7 17
|46
|58
|37
|Burton Albion
|34
|9
|9 16
|34
|47
|36
|Wolverhampton
|32
|9
|8 15
|39
|44
|35
|Bristol City
|33
|9
|6 18
|44
|50
|33
|Wigan
|34
|7 10 17
|30
|40
|31
|Blackburn
|32
|7
|9 16
|37
|50
|30
|Rotherham
|34
|4
|5 25
|32
|77
|17
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Wigan 1, Queens Park Rangers 2
Burton Albion 0, Derby 0
Reading 0, Huddersfield 1
|Wednesday, Feb. 22
Fulham 2, Bristol City 0
|Friday, Feb. 24
Birmingham 2, Wolverhampton 1
Blackburn 1, Burton Albion 1
|Saturday, Feb. 25
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds 1
Derby 0, Aston Villa 1
Fulham 2, Cardiff 2
Rotherham 2, Brentford 4
Bristol City 2, Newcastle 2
Queens Park Rangers 1, Preston 2
Huddersfield 1, Barnsley 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Wigan 0
Reading 0, Brighton 3
|Sunday, Feb. 26
Ipswich 1, Norwich 1
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Newcastle vs. Brighton 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton ppd.
Derby vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Bristol City vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
|Sheffield United
|34 20
|8
|6
|61
|35
|68
|Scunthorpe
|33 17 10
|6
|59
|34
|61
|Fleetwood Town
|34 17 10
|7
|50
|32
|61
|Bolton
|32 17
|7
|8
|44
|27
|58
|Bradford
|34 13 16
|5
|44
|32
|55
|Southend
|34 14 11
|9
|52
|42
|53
|Millwall
|33 14 10
|9
|47
|40
|52
|Peterborough
|34 14
|8 12
|49
|46
|50
|Oxford United
|32 14
|7 11
|42
|33
|49
|Rochdale
|32 14
|6 12
|45
|43
|48
|Bristol Rovers
|34 12 11 11
|51
|53
|47
|Walsall
|34 11 13 10
|41
|44
|46
|AFC Wimbledon
|33 10 13 10
|44
|43
|43
|Charlton
|33
|9 15
|9
|40
|35
|42
|Milton Keynes Dons 33 11
|9 13
|42
|41
|42
|Northampton
|34 11
|7 16
|50
|57
|40
|Gillingham
|34
|9 12 13
|44
|53
|39
|Shrewsbury
|34 10
|8 16
|35
|47
|38
|Bury
|34 10
|7 17
|51
|61
|37
|Oldham
|34
|8 12 14
|21
|33
|36
|Port Vale
|32
|8 10 14
|34
|51
|34
|Swindon
|34
|8
|9 17
|32
|48
|33
|Chesterfield
|34
|7
|7 20
|31
|56
|28
|Coventry
|33
|5 10 18
|29
|52
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 2
Oxford United 1, Charlton 0
Chesterfield 0, Millwall 0
Southend 4, Peterborough 1
|Saturday, Feb. 25
Scunthorpe 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Shrewsbury 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Rochdale 1, Peterborough 3
Bradford 2, Port Vale 1
Millwall 0, Oldham 0
Walsall 0, AFC Wimbledon 1
Oxford United 4, Chesterfield 0
Northampton 0, Fleetwood Town 3
Swindon 3, Coventry 1
Bolton 0, Sheffield United 2
Bury 1, Charlton 0
Southend 1, Gillingham 2
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Port Vale vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Oldham vs. Northampton 1945 GMT
Coventry vs. Bury 1945 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United ppd.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bradford 1945 GMT
Gillingham vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
Peterborough vs. Millwall 1945 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton 2000 GMT
|Doncaster
|33 19
|8
|6
|63
|40
|65
|Plymouth
|32 19
|5
|8
|52
|35
|62
|Carlisle
|33 15 13
|5
|56
|48
|58
|Portsmouth
|32 16
|7
|9
|48
|29
|55
|Luton Town
|33 14 12
|7
|49
|31
|54
|Exeter
|33 15
|6 12
|53
|37
|51
|Colchester
|33 14
|8 11
|50
|42
|50
|Mansfield Town
|33 13 11
|9
|43
|38
|50
|Stevenage
|33 15
|4 14
|52
|50
|49
|Cambridge United
|32 13
|7 12
|41
|37
|46
|Wycombe
|33 13
|7 13
|40
|42
|46
|Barnet
|33 11 12 10
|41
|44
|45
|Morecambe
|32 13
|6 13
|41
|47
|45
|Grimsby Town
|33 12
|8 13
|39
|40
|44
|Blackpool
|32 10 13
|9
|47
|35
|43
|Crawley Town
|32 12
|6 14
|40
|50
|42
|Yeovil
|33
|9 12 12
|33
|40
|39
|Crewe
|33
|8 12 13
|36
|48
|36
|Cheltenham
|33
|8 11 14
|37
|46
|35
|Accrington Stanley 31
|8 10 13
|34
|44
|34
|Notts County
|33
|9
|7 17
|37
|58
|34
|Hartlepool
|33
|7 11 15
|39
|58
|32
|Leyton Orient
|33
|8
|5 20
|35
|51
|29
|Newport County
|33
|5 11 17
|37
|53
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley ppd.
Wycombe 0, Colchester 1
Morecambe 1, Newport County 1
|Saturday, Feb. 25
Stevenage 2, Crewe 1
Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0
Hartlepool 1, Colchester 2
Cheltenham 1, Leyton Orient 0
Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 1
Blackpool 2, Exeter 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 2
Plymouth 1, Luton Town 1
Yeovil 0, Notts County 0
Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 2
Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 1
Portsmouth 3, Carlisle 0
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Barnet vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Exeter vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT
Morecambe vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
Notts County vs. Plymouth 1945 GMT
Crewe vs. Hartlepool 1945 GMT
Doncaster vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT
Colchester vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT
Carlisle vs. Cheltenham 1945 GMT