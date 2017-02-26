Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 26, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;88;79;A shower in places;89;79;WSW;9;78%;63%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;68;62;Sunny and pleasant;71;62;WNW;8;59%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;67;41;Increasing clouds;70;47;ENE;5;35%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;58;47;Sunny and warmer;63;51;SSW;6;71%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;51;46;A little a.m. rain;50;40;SW;19;87%;90%;1

Anchorage, United States;33;18;On-and-off snow;29;12;N;4;85%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;72;41;Cooler;50;36;E;8;63%;17%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;28;18;Thickening clouds;30;10;W;18;90%;22%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;94;73;Partial sunshine;94;74;E;3;59%;36%;7

Athens, Greece;65;53;A passing shower;62;48;NE;6;75%;64%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;74;61;Turning cloudy;76;64;NE;6;63%;31%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;75;47;Sunny and nice;77;46;N;6;26%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;7;71%;87%;8

Bangalore, India;91;60;Mostly sunny, nice;89;56;E;9;35%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;91;75;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSW;9;54%;5%;9

Barcelona, Spain;58;49;Partly sunny;61;51;WSW;11;79%;1%;3

Beijing, China;55;28;Sunny and mild;57;34;NNW;5;43%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;57;41;Some sun, fog early;62;43;SSE;4;71%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;48;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;46;S;10;70%;62%;2

Bogota, Colombia;63;46;A shower in spots;64;43;ESE;7;78%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;78;67;A t-storm in spots;80;66;NE;7;77%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;50;35;Partly sunny;54;39;SSE;12;75%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;52;46;Spotty showers;50;38;SW;17;77%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;50;36;Periods of sun, mild;59;39;ESE;5;68%;7%;3

Budapest, Hungary;48;34;Partly sunny;52;42;SSE;6;72%;29%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;91;79;Mostly sunny, humid;90;77;NNE;9;62%;24%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;86;65;A t-storm in spots;86;65;WNW;5;43%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;52;37;Rain and drizzle;53;37;N;7;69%;56%;4

Cairo, Egypt;76;54;Clouds and sun;80;59;NE;7;34%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;75;60;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;SE;11;52%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;82;70;Partly sunny;81;70;ENE;3;59%;44%;11

Chennai, India;86;73;Clearing;90;73;ENE;5;66%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;48;33;Partly sunny;52;43;SE;5;55%;68%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;86;75;A t-storm in spots;85;76;NNE;7;74%;72%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;45;41;Spotty showers;45;39;S;13;88%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;75;66;Sunny and breezy;75;66;N;15;73%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;66;57;A morning t-storm;81;65;S;8;55%;55%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;90;75;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ENE;10;73%;80%;8

Delhi, India;81;54;Hazy sun;84;57;E;7;36%;0%;7

Denver, United States;41;20;Partly sunny;49;25;W;5;35%;36%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;84;58;Hazy sunshine;90;59;ESE;5;45%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;90;72;Couple of t-storms;89;71;WSW;5;68%;68%;8

Dublin, Ireland;52;34;A thundershower;44;31;W;14;73%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;59;36;Sunny and mild;60;38;NNE;6;28%;3%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;67;53;Clouds and sun;65;53;W;14;74%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;69;59;Clearing;72;61;SSW;6;51%;18%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;79;62;A t-storm in spots;72;61;ESE;6;88%;65%;8

Havana, Cuba;81;68;Partly sunny;85;69;E;9;57%;27%;8

Helsinki, Finland;33;14;A snow shower;34;32;S;3;81%;67%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;88;75;Becoming cloudy;92;74;ENE;4;58%;43%;8

Hong Kong, China;65;57;Mostly sunny;67;58;E;8;61%;11%;9

Honolulu, United States;80;69;Spotty showers;81;70;E;10;68%;94%;6

Hyderabad, India;94;61;Hazy sunshine;93;65;SSE;7;31%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;76;50;Becoming cloudy;78;54;NE;9;38%;3%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;53;43;Partly sunny;57;45;NE;7;77%;32%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;86;75;A t-storm or two;87;76;NNE;5;79%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;87;71;Sunshine and nice;87;73;NNW;7;56%;9%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;79;58;A t-storm in spots;73;55;N;7;73%;64%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;56;30;Mostly cloudy;54;35;NW;6;26%;41%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;88;65;Mostly sunny;90;64;WNW;7;39%;3%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;68;44;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;W;5;52%;18%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;92;62;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;N;9;19%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;38;35;Cloudy and milder;45;33;SSW;8;73%;35%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;87;73;A shower or two;85;73;NNE;9;59%;58%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;91;73;A t-storm in spots;90;73;WNW;5;66%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;87;63;Hazy sun;90;64;WSW;6;57%;1%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;89;75;Thunderstorm;87;74;ENE;4;79%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;57;39;A t-storm in spots;57;41;SSE;7;67%;76%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;SSW;5;70%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;83;73;Mostly cloudy;83;72;SSE;6;61%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;61;52;Clouds and sun;61;51;NW;7;66%;44%;4

London, United Kingdom;52;44;Thundershowers;47;36;SW;15;79%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;62;53;A little rain;61;49;NNW;3;64%;63%;3

Luanda, Angola;88;74;Nice with some sun;88;75;WSW;5;64%;29%;8

Madrid, Spain;58;43;Sun and some clouds;58;42;WSW;8;71%;23%;4

Male, Maldives;86;81;An afternoon shower;88;81;ENE;10;70%;78%;9

Manaus, Brazil;82;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;NE;5;78%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;89;75;Some sun, pleasant;89;74;E;7;62%;44%;8

Melbourne, Australia;85;61;Plenty of sun;86;63;ENE;9;45%;2%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;80;49;Mostly sunny, nice;81;50;WSW;6;24%;1%;13

Miami, United States;82;71;An afternoon shower;83;73;E;15;62%;47%;7

Minsk, Belarus;35;35;Milder;41;35;SSW;9;92%;55%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;89;78;Mostly sunny;89;78;E;14;63%;3%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;89;73;Mostly sunny;90;73;NE;8;54%;25%;7

Montreal, Canada;33;25;Partly sunny, milder;40;28;SE;10;58%;47%;3

Moscow, Russia;30;28;Rain and snow shower;37;25;NNW;7;75%;51%;0

Mumbai, India;99;75;Hazy sunshine;95;75;E;6;37%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;84;58;A t-storm in spots;83;59;NNE;11;54%;70%;10

New York, United States;47;37;Not as cool;57;45;WSW;9;34%;2%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;68;43;Mostly cloudy;69;51;ENE;7;54%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;26;24;Cloudy;32;22;S;11;92%;47%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;51;33;Mostly sunny;49;29;NNE;7;44%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;35;27;A bit of rain;41;35;SSE;6;87%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;32;26;Partly sunny, warmer;38;19;S;13;56%;23%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;81;A shower in places;85;80;ESE;10;80%;92%;7

Panama City, Panama;92;76;Partly sunny;92;77;NNW;13;59%;36%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;86;72;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NE;8;68%;63%;8

Paris, France;55;48;Spotty showers;52;40;SW;18;71%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;S;10;53%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;96;75;Some sun, less humid;93;75;ENE;8;51%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;NNE;9;83%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;90;70;An afternoon shower;91;69;SSE;5;45%;45%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;47;36;Not as cool;57;40;SSE;6;56%;26%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;48;21;Mostly sunny;49;27;SSE;5;53%;6%;4

Quito, Ecuador;63;48;Afternoon showers;63;47;NNE;11;71%;91%;10

Rabat, Morocco;64;49;Sunny intervals;63;47;E;4;75%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;90;80;Brief showers;89;80;ESE;8;66%;76%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;32;26;Clearing;38;25;NE;6;60%;2%;1

Riga, Latvia;38;33;Cloudy with a shower;40;38;S;4;92%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;85;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;WNW;6;79%;66%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;67;46;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;ENE;5;32%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;62;42;Partly sunny;62;41;SSE;4;69%;13%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;32;17;Mostly sunny;27;18;SSE;5;68%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;54;42;A shower in places;53;41;W;6;67%;59%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;83;59;Partly sunny;83;61;ENE;11;54%;5%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;83;76;A shower or two;83;76;E;12;72%;82%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;77;64;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;NNE;6;79%;32%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;76;51;Clouds and sun, nice;74;50;ESE;5;42%;19%;11

Santiago, Chile;84;61;Mostly sunny;85;60;SW;6;56%;30%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;84;70;An afternoon shower;86;70;N;9;68%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;62;49;A shower in places;58;49;WNW;6;74%;57%;2

Seattle, United States;45;34;A shower or two;41;32;ESE;5;78%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;48;24;Plenty of sunshine;49;25;W;5;50%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;57;43;Partly sunny, mild;57;45;ESE;7;56%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;88;75;A shower or t-storm;86;75;NNE;5;82%;76%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;51;37;Fog, then some sun;58;39;S;5;77%;34%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;83;73;A brief shower;84;73;ENE;17;69%;75%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;35;25;Cloudy with a shower;41;38;S;8;88%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;77;66;Spotty showers;76;66;SE;15;75%;89%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;61;57;Variable cloudiness;65;59;ENE;12;58%;43%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;34;27;A shower in the p.m.;35;32;SSE;5;69%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;61;37;Sunny and mild;64;41;ENE;5;43%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;49;31;Mostly cloudy;43;32;N;7;64%;26%;2

Tehran, Iran;64;37;Cooler with sunshine;57;37;NNE;8;26%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;75;52;Mainly cloudy;75;58;ESE;4;50%;25%;4

Tirana, Albania;68;49;Some sun, fog early;69;48;SSE;5;58%;38%;3

Tokyo, Japan;54;39;Clouds and sun;48;34;NE;12;46%;33%;2

Toronto, Canada;38;30;Mostly sunny, milder;44;33;SW;11;64%;41%;3

Tripoli, Libya;63;53;Partly sunny;62;52;NW;12;71%;27%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;61;50;Partly sunny;63;47;SSE;7;71%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;33;0;Mostly sunny, colder;25;-2;NW;7;75%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;47;28;Clearing;41;26;S;5;42%;27%;2

Vienna, Austria;52;34;Clouds and sun, mild;56;33;SSE;9;57%;4%;2

Vientiane, Laos;74;62;Warmer;85;61;ESE;6;42%;3%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;38;36;A shower in the a.m.;44;36;S;8;94%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;46;39;Not as cool;52;39;SSE;8;73%;22%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;64;58;Sunny and pleasant;70;58;ESE;11;71%;2%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;98;63;Sunny and very warm;96;65;WSW;5;43%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;44;19;Mostly sunny;38;18;ENE;2;61%;5%;4

_____

_____

