Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 26, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;31;26;A shower in places;32;26;WSW;15;78%;63%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;20;17;Sunny and pleasant;21;17;WNW;12;59%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;20;5;Increasing clouds;21;9;ENE;8;35%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;14;9;Sunny and warmer;17;11;SSW;10;71%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;11;8;A little a.m. rain;10;4;SW;30;87%;90%;1

Anchorage, United States;1;-8;On-and-off snow;-2;-11;N;6;85%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;22;5;Cooler;10;2;E;13;63%;17%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;-2;-8;Thickening clouds;-1;-12;W;28;90%;22%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;35;23;Partial sunshine;34;23;E;5;59%;36%;7

Athens, Greece;18;12;A passing shower;17;9;NE;10;75%;64%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;23;16;Turning cloudy;25;18;NE;10;63%;31%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;24;8;Sunny and nice;25;8;N;10;26%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;11;71%;87%;8

Bangalore, India;33;15;Mostly sunny, nice;32;13;E;14;35%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;SSW;14;54%;5%;9

Barcelona, Spain;15;9;Partly sunny;16;11;WSW;18;79%;1%;3

Beijing, China;13;-2;Sunny and mild;14;1;NNW;9;43%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;14;5;Some sun, fog early;17;6;SSE;6;71%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;9;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;8;S;16;70%;62%;2

Bogota, Colombia;17;8;A shower in spots;18;6;ESE;12;78%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NE;11;77%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;10;2;Partly sunny;12;4;SSE;19;75%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;11;8;Spotty showers;10;4;SW;27;77%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;10;2;Periods of sun, mild;15;4;ESE;7;68%;7%;3

Budapest, Hungary;9;1;Partly sunny;11;5;SSE;9;72%;29%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;33;26;Mostly sunny, humid;32;25;NNE;15;62%;24%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;WNW;7;43%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;11;3;Rain and drizzle;11;3;N;11;69%;56%;4

Cairo, Egypt;24;12;Clouds and sun;27;15;NE;11;34%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;24;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;SE;18;52%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;28;21;Partly sunny;27;21;ENE;5;59%;44%;11

Chennai, India;30;23;Clearing;32;23;ENE;7;66%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;9;0;Partly sunny;11;6;SE;8;55%;68%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;10;74%;72%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;7;5;Spotty showers;7;4;S;21;88%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;24;19;Sunny and breezy;24;19;N;25;73%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;19;14;A morning t-storm;27;19;S;14;55%;55%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;16;73%;80%;8

Delhi, India;27;12;Hazy sun;29;14;E;10;36%;0%;7

Denver, United States;5;-7;Partly sunny;9;-4;W;9;35%;36%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;14;Hazy sunshine;32;15;ESE;8;45%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;32;22;Couple of t-storms;32;22;WSW;7;68%;68%;8

Dublin, Ireland;11;1;A thundershower;7;0;W;22;73%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;15;2;Sunny and mild;16;3;NNE;10;28%;3%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;19;12;Clouds and sun;18;12;W;22;74%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;21;15;Clearing;22;16;SSW;10;51%;18%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;26;17;A t-storm in spots;22;16;ESE;10;88%;65%;8

Havana, Cuba;27;20;Partly sunny;30;20;E;14;57%;27%;8

Helsinki, Finland;1;-10;A snow shower;1;0;S;4;81%;67%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;31;24;Becoming cloudy;33;23;ENE;7;58%;43%;8

Hong Kong, China;19;14;Mostly sunny;19;14;E;13;61%;11%;9

Honolulu, United States;27;21;Spotty showers;27;21;E;17;68%;94%;6

Hyderabad, India;35;16;Hazy sunshine;34;18;SSE;11;31%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;25;10;Becoming cloudy;26;12;NE;14;38%;3%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;11;6;Partly sunny;14;7;NE;11;77%;32%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;30;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;NNE;8;79%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;31;22;Sunshine and nice;31;23;NNW;11;56%;9%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;26;15;A t-storm in spots;23;13;N;11;73%;64%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;13;-1;Mostly cloudy;12;2;NW;10;26%;41%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;31;18;Mostly sunny;32;18;WNW;11;39%;3%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;20;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;W;8;52%;18%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;N;15;19%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;3;2;Cloudy and milder;7;0;SSW;12;73%;35%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;30;23;A shower or two;29;23;NNE;14;59%;58%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WNW;8;66%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;31;17;Hazy sun;32;18;WSW;9;57%;1%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;32;24;Thunderstorm;31;23;ENE;7;79%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;14;4;A t-storm in spots;14;5;SSE;12;67%;76%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;9;70%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;28;23;Mostly cloudy;29;22;SSE;10;61%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;16;11;Clouds and sun;16;11;NW;11;66%;44%;4

London, United Kingdom;11;7;Thundershowers;8;2;SW;25;79%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;17;12;A little rain;16;9;NNW;4;64%;63%;3

Luanda, Angola;31;24;Nice with some sun;31;24;WSW;9;64%;29%;8

Madrid, Spain;15;6;Sun and some clouds;14;6;WSW;13;71%;23%;4

Male, Maldives;30;27;An afternoon shower;31;27;ENE;15;70%;78%;9

Manaus, Brazil;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;8;78%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;32;24;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;E;12;62%;44%;8

Melbourne, Australia;30;16;Plenty of sun;30;17;ENE;15;45%;2%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;26;9;Mostly sunny, nice;27;10;WSW;9;24%;1%;13

Miami, United States;28;22;An afternoon shower;28;23;E;23;62%;47%;7

Minsk, Belarus;2;1;Milder;5;2;SSW;15;92%;55%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;E;22;63%;3%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;NE;13;54%;25%;7

Montreal, Canada;0;-4;Partly sunny, milder;4;-2;SE;17;58%;47%;3

Moscow, Russia;-1;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;-4;NNW;12;75%;51%;0

Mumbai, India;37;24;Hazy sunshine;35;24;E;9;37%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;29;15;A t-storm in spots;28;15;NNE;18;54%;70%;10

New York, United States;9;3;Not as cool;14;7;WSW;14;34%;2%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;20;6;Mostly cloudy;21;10;ENE;11;54%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;-4;-5;Cloudy;0;-5;S;18;92%;47%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;11;1;Mostly sunny;9;-1;NNE;11;44%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;1;-3;A bit of rain;5;2;SSE;10;87%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;0;-3;Partly sunny, warmer;3;-7;S;21;56%;23%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;29;27;A shower in places;29;26;ESE;16;80%;92%;7

Panama City, Panama;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;22;59%;36%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;30;22;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;13;68%;63%;8

Paris, France;13;9;Spotty showers;11;5;SW;29;71%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;S;17;53%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;35;24;Some sun, less humid;34;24;ENE;13;51%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NNE;15;83%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;32;21;An afternoon shower;33;20;SSE;8;45%;45%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;8;2;Not as cool;14;4;SSE;9;56%;26%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;9;-6;Mostly sunny;9;-3;SSE;8;53%;6%;4

Quito, Ecuador;17;9;Afternoon showers;17;8;NNE;17;71%;91%;10

Rabat, Morocco;18;9;Sunny intervals;17;8;E;6;75%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;32;27;Brief showers;32;27;ESE;12;66%;76%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;0;-3;Clearing;4;-4;NE;9;60%;2%;1

Riga, Latvia;3;0;Cloudy with a shower;4;3;S;7;92%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WNW;9;79%;66%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;19;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;ENE;7;32%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;17;6;Partly sunny;17;5;SSE;7;69%;13%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;0;-8;Mostly sunny;-3;-8;SSE;9;68%;26%;1

San Francisco, United States;12;6;A shower in places;12;5;W;10;67%;59%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;28;15;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;18;54%;5%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;29;24;A shower or two;28;24;E;19;72%;82%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;25;18;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;NNE;9;79%;32%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;ESE;8;42%;19%;11

Santiago, Chile;29;16;Mostly sunny;30;15;SW;9;56%;30%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;29;21;An afternoon shower;30;21;N;14;68%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;17;10;A shower in places;15;9;WNW;10;74%;57%;2

Seattle, United States;7;1;A shower or two;5;0;ESE;8;78%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;9;-4;Plenty of sunshine;9;-4;W;8;50%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;14;6;Partly sunny, mild;14;7;ESE;11;56%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;31;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NNE;8;82%;76%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;11;3;Fog, then some sun;15;4;S;9;77%;34%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;A brief shower;29;23;ENE;27;69%;75%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;2;-4;Cloudy with a shower;5;3;S;13;88%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;25;19;Spotty showers;24;19;SE;24;75%;89%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;16;14;Variable cloudiness;18;15;ENE;20;58%;43%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;1;-3;A shower in the p.m.;2;0;SSE;9;69%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;16;3;Sunny and mild;18;5;ENE;9;43%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;10;0;Mostly cloudy;6;0;N;11;64%;26%;2

Tehran, Iran;18;3;Cooler with sunshine;14;3;NNE;12;26%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;24;11;Mainly cloudy;24;15;ESE;7;50%;25%;4

Tirana, Albania;20;10;Some sun, fog early;20;9;SSE;7;58%;38%;3

Tokyo, Japan;12;4;Clouds and sun;9;1;NE;19;46%;33%;2

Toronto, Canada;3;-1;Mostly sunny, milder;7;1;SW;18;64%;41%;3

Tripoli, Libya;17;12;Partly sunny;17;11;NW;20;71%;27%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;16;10;Partly sunny;17;8;SSE;11;71%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;0;-18;Mostly sunny, colder;-4;-19;NW;11;75%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;8;-2;Clearing;5;-3;S;7;42%;27%;2

Vienna, Austria;11;1;Clouds and sun, mild;13;0;SSE;15;57%;4%;2

Vientiane, Laos;23;17;Warmer;29;16;ESE;9;42%;3%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;3;2;A shower in the a.m.;6;2;S;13;94%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;8;4;Not as cool;11;4;SSE;13;73%;22%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;18;15;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;ESE;18;71%;2%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;36;17;Sunny and very warm;36;18;WSW;8;43%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;7;-7;Mostly sunny;3;-8;ENE;3;61%;5%;4

