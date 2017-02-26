Number of green power purchasers in Taiwan increases significantly in last three years

Taipei (Taiwan News)--The number of electricity users who voluntarily purchased green power in Taiwan has grown from 531 to more than 7,000, while the consumption of green power has grown from 4.35 million kWh to more than 270 million kWh since 2014 when the Green Power Pilot Program, a three-year promotional scheme, was initialed by the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), according to the ministry.

Compared to the first year, the number of customers has increased by 12 times, and the amount of traded green power has increased by 61 times in 2016. These facts show that more and more people are willing to join, the MOEA said.

Under the current scheme, sales revenue of green power would flow into the Renewable Energy Development Fund, which was set up for funding development of renewable energy applications, the ministry said. Therefore, the more green power is purchased, the more funding is available to develop renewable energy, the ministry added.

In a recent convention, in addition to business customers, the MOEA thanked coffee shops, religious groups and environmental organizations for their participation in green power purchase. These new types of green power customers are close to the general public in daily life, so their participation would make the public experience a greener lifestyle, such as drinking cups of coffee sold from those coffee shops, or lighting up ceremonial use of lamps in temples with green power, the MOEA said.