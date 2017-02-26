Taiwan’s TTV to broadcast live 2017 Oscars red carpet and presentation at 8 a.m. Monday

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s TTV (Taiwan Television) channel will be showing the Oscars 2017 live in Taiwan, beginning at 8 a.m. on February 27 (Monday) Taiwan time.

TTV has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast live Academy Awards presentation in Taiwan for the sixth consecutive year.

(from Oscars 2017 official website)

After the live broadcast of the Oscars red carpet and presentation on Monday morning, TTV will have a rebroadcast of the program with Chinese subtitles, beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday night.

Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Hollywood’s biggest night, according to media reports. This will be the first time he has hosted the Academy Awards, reports said.

La La Land (2016 Movie) Official Trailer – 'Dreamers'

Arrival Official Trailer

Lion Official Trailer