Authorities step up tour bus inspections during holiday weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On the first day of the 228 holiday weekend, police stepped up inspections of tour buses in cooperation with the State Administration of Taxation and the Tourism Bureau. Along Provincial Highway 18 in Chiayi County, police found multiple violations this afternoon, according to UDN.

The Chiayi Motor Vehicles Office said that inspection of tour buses is a focus of safety, particularly after the recent accident that killed 33 people on Highway 5 in New Taipei City on Feb. 13, which was the worst bus accident in 30 years. The driver involved in the accident had been on duty for almost 14 hours. The safety inspections were conducted on 486 buses with 20 personnel on hand.

The inspections found 23 violations ranging from fire extinguishers that need to be refilled to driving recorders not properly operating. Those in violation of the law were ordered to rectify problems and go for re-inspection.

Media present during the inspections also found that some buses did not have the appropriate business license and drivers' names did not match the registration. One bus' manufacturing date had also been altered to 2009 from its original date of 2003.

Last week the government announced that it would restrict long-distance one-day bus tours, with a plan to institute a maximum distance of 300 kilometers per day per driver, or 200 kilometers if mountainous roads were included in the itinerary. Companies that failed to heed the new guidelines could face fines ranging from NT$10,000 (US$324) to NT$50,000 (US$1,600), according to Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰).