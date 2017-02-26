Hugh Jackman to visit Taiwan to promote movie 'Logan'

Australian star Hugh Jackman, well-known for his "Wolverine" role in the X-Men movie series, will arrive in Taiwan later Sunday to promote "Logan," expected to be the final time he plays the superhero Marvel Comics character on the big screen.

Patrick Stewart, who plays Professor X in the film, will accompany Jackman on the visit to Taiwan, the only Asian stop in the movie's promotional tour, according to 20th Century Fox.

To celebrate Jackman's much-loved character that made its debut in 2000, Mercedes-Benz Taiwan will join with the film studio in putting on a photo exhibition depicting the many characters and story linesfeatured in the "Wolverine" series of films.

The exhibition will be held from Sunday to March 17 in the A7 shopping area in Xinyi District.

The movie will be in theaters on Feb. 28.