First annual Indian Spring Carnival makes a splash in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Despite soggy conditions, organizers estimate approximately 800 people still braved the wet weather to attend the first-ever India Spring Carnival in New Taipei on Saturday.

Held in New Taipei's Citizen Square, the event kicked off with an opening ceremony attended by Mayor of New Taipei City, Dr Eric Liluan Chu (朱立倫). In his remarks, Mayor Chu said: "Through this event, citizens of New Taipei City will have the opportunity of experiencing the rich cultural heritage of ancient Indian civilization."



New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu with performers from Indian Spring Carnival (Image from Mayor Eric Chu's Facebook Page)

Also in attendance at the opening ceremony, Director General of ITA, Mr Sridharan Madhusudhanan said: “We are grateful to Mayor Chu and his team for their enthusiastic encouragement and support for the event. We are glad that the inaugural India Spring Carnival is happening in the New Taipei City which is historic and beautiful, young and vibrant, like India.”

The carnival showcased diverse elements of Indian culture, including classical dances such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi and Kuchipudi; folk dances such as Bhangra, Garbha and Ghoomar; and Bollywood dance performances, which included routines from the popular Indian movie "3 Idiots."



MC of the carnival Alias Claire (仁宣) dressed in a sari.

The Indian community in Taiwan actively participated in organizing the event, with 22 stalls offering a wide variety of Indian costumes, handicrafts, herbal beauty products and Indian food. Among these stalls included booths for designing henna tattoos,trying saris, tying turbans, and taking photos in front of the Taj Mahal.



Man performing Kathak dance



Henna tattoo drying on a child's hand.



Artist applying henna tattoo



Man tying on a turban for a visitor.



Odissi dance



Partner dance.



Author tries on green turban.