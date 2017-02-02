Taiwan specialist removed from China's top advisory body

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Zheng Lizhong (郑立中), a former senior mainland Chinese official responsible for Taiwan affairs, was removed from China's top advisory body, just days after Zhou Zhihuai (周志懷), the director of the Institute of Taiwan Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, retired. Zhou was known for holding a relatively friendly stance toward Taiwan. He was replaced by Yang Mingjie (楊明杰), the vice-president of state-linked think tank China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.

Zheng is a former executive vice-director of the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office and current vice-director of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait. He was stripped of his membership in the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on Thursday, but no official reason was given for his removal.

It is rumored that his removal may have been due to his close relationships with Taiwanese businessmen. Others have claimed that it may have been because Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top government officials saw his economic concessions toward Taiwan as too soft and the government sought a tougher approach on cross-strait relations, according to South China Morning Post.

Analysts claim that the new appointments are part of China's reaction to possible changes in U.S. policy toward the Asia-Pacific region, which have become less predictable since President Donald Trump took office.

Beijing has suspended official communications with Taiwan since June in an effort to force President Tsai Ing-wen to adhere to the "1992 Consensus."