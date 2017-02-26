Skateboarder speeding down curvy highway raises eyebrows

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A skateboarder raised a lot of eyebrows by speeding downhill along a curvy highway in a mountainous region in central Taiwan after the stunning act was captured by a car video recorder and posted on a social media website (爆料公社) on Saturday.

The video footage shows a male skateboarder in a red jacket sliding down along a curvy road, with cars tagging along after him and a couple of motorcycles and a car passing in the opposite direction. The post indicated the man was traveling down from Hehuangshan on Provincial Highway 14.

Netizens accused the driver right behind the skateboarder of protecting the daredevil by blocking other vehicles, but the driver denied the accusation, saying the skateboarder was doing between 40 kph and 50 kph and it wasn't easy to pass on the narrow highway.

Some netizens criticized the skateboarder for endangering himself and others on the road, while others said he may have watched too much "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" and was imagining himself as Vin Diesel performing skateboarding stunt scenes.

In fact, the man's behavior has violated traffic regulations banning the use of mobile sports equipment on highways. According to the Road Traffic Management and Punishment Code, the offender can get slapped with a fine between NT$1,200 (about US$40) and NT$3,600.