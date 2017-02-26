Indonesia, Australia agree to closer naval cooperation

SYDNEY (AP) — Indonesian and Australian leaders have committed to free trade and closer naval cooperation as they urge countries in the Asia-Pacific region with competing territorial claims to obey international law.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo arrived in Sydney on Saturday on his first visit to Australia as his nation's leader He and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Sunday they had agreed to finalize a free trade agreement this year.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of an agreement on strengthening maritime security and border protection in the region.

Indonesia does not have a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea, but there have been tensions because China's so-called nine-dash line representing its claim to most of the sea appears to overlap with Indonesia's exclusive economic zone.