Hurd KOs Harrison in 9th for IBC junior middleweight title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jarrett Hurd knocked out Tony Harrison in the ninth round Saturday night to win the vacant IBF junior middleweight title at Legacy Arena.

Hurd (20-0, 14 knockouts) of Maryland sent Detroit's Harrison (24-2) down with a right hand at 2:24 after hurting him several times in the late rounds.

The title was vacated with Jermall Charlo's move to middleweight. Harrison got up in time to continue but the referee stopped it after he spit out his mouthpiece.

It was the undercard of Deontay Wilder's WBC heavyweight title defense against Gerald Washington.

Heavyweight Dominic Breazeale (18-1, 16 KOs) knocked previously unbeaten Izuagbe Ugohono (17-1) through the ropes and out at 50 seconds in the fifth round. It was the third knockdown of Ugohono, who had sent Breazeale down with four straight rights late in the fourth.