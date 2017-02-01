Heavy rain advisory issued for northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain advisory at 9:18 a.m. for the north coast and mountain regions around Taipei. It also issued a strong wind advisory for much of the country.

Yuanshanzi station in Ruifang recorded 43 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Shimen recorded 39.5 mm in the same period.

The CWB said that along with falling temperatures in the region due to the cold front, more heavy rain is expected. Temperatures in the north are expected to range between 11 and 15 degrees, while southern regions will see temperatures around 15 to 27 degrees. Early morning temperatures in Tamsui dipped to 11.4 degrees, with Hsinchu and Banqiao experiencing lows of 12 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to increase gradually tomorrow, but will remain relatively cool with scattered showers. On Friday, the CWB had predicted a cold and wet 228 holiday.

The CWB predicts that another cold front will arrive Thursday and Friday.