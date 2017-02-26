Jonathan Quick returns to Kings after 59-game injury absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Quick admits he initially wondered whether he could return from a severe groin injury at all this season.

After 4 1/2 months away, the Los Angeles Kings' stalwart goalie is scrambling around the Staples Center crease again, just in time for their playoff push.

Quick made 32 saves in the Kings' 4-1 rivalry win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. The two-time Stanley Cup winner had been out for 59 games since he went down in the first period of their season opener Oct. 12.

"Obviously, when you first get hurt, everything runs through your mind," Quick said. "You start thinking thoughts that maybe you shouldn't, and (I'm) just glad it worked out that I was able to come back and play here."

From his standing ovation in pregame introductions to his frantic final saves, Quick provided a noticeable boost in his return. The Kings and their fans have been drained by Los Angeles' struggle to stay in playoff position in recent weeks, with seven losses in the previous 11 home games despite solid goaltending from Peter Budaj.

The Kings haven't won a playoff round since their run to their second Stanley Cup title in 2014, but Quick's unorthodox, theatrical style of play has long epitomized the team's ability to meet challenges in unusual ways.

Now the 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner is back — and maybe the Kings are, too.

"It was exciting for everybody — players, coaches, fans," said Darryl Sutter, who became the coach with the most wins in Kings history with the victory. "It was fun to see. He's an emotional leader in a lot of ways for our hockey club. It's good to have him back in the room."

Quick gave up his only goal in the first period when Anaheim's Andrew Cogliano redirected a pass from Ryan Kesler. The Ducks couldn't beat him again, and Quick spent the rest of the afternoon doing the splits and showcasing the remarkable athleticism Kings fans have grown to love.

"He's one of the best, if not the best, goalie in the league," said Tyler Toffoli, who scored two goals for the Kings. "He stood on his head and made some big saves when we need them."

Quick won a career-best 40 games last season to become a Vezina Trophy finalist for the second time. When healthy, he has been the Kings' starting goalie since December 2008, becoming the franchise's career leader in victories in March 2014.

Quick's injury was the second significant groin problem of his career, and the Kings decided on patient rehabilitation instead of surgery. After an unspecified non-surgical procedure and many weeks of rest, Quick had been skating with the Kings for several weeks.

