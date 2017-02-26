Lindsey Vonn pulls out of Sunday's World Cup race

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has pulled out of the World Cup Alpine combined race on Sunday, completing a miserable weekend in Crans Montana for the American skier.

Vonn crashed in the super-G on Saturday, although after an anxious wait she was able to ski down the course.

The former Olympic champion also withdrew from another combined race on Friday, along with overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin and their American teammate Laurenne Ross, because of dangerous conditions on the course. In posts on social media that night she said she had food poisoning, and the next morning had not fully recovered but would race.

On Saturday she wrote on Twitter: "Unfortunately after getting food poisoning and crashing today I don't feel healthy enough to safely race tomorrow so I will not be starting."