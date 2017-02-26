Vegas gets e-sports arena in effort to attract millennials

n this Feb. 18, 2017, photo, Teams compete against each other playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive during the Dreamhack Masters e-s
In this Feb. 17, 2017, photo, Ninjas in Pyjamas, a team from Sweden, competes during the Dreamhack Masters e-sports tournament at the M
In this Feb. 18, 2017, photo, fans watch as teams compete against each other playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive during the Dreamh
In this Feb. 18, 2017, photo, Christopher Alesund, of Sweden, plays Counter-Strike: Global Offensive during the Dreamhack Masters e-spo
In this Feb. 9, 2017, photo, James Robbins works on an e-sports arena by Millennial Esports in Las Vegas. The permanent 15,000 square-f
In this Feb. 17, 2017, photo, Ninjas in Pyjamas, a team from Sweden, celebrates after winning a match during the Dreamhack Masters e-sp
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 200-seat arena for competitive video gaming is Las Vegas' newest effort to attract millennials. The e-sports venue housing dozens of game consoles is slated to open Friday, when it hosts a $50,000-prize-pool Halo World Championship qualifier.
Seth Schorr is a member of the board of directors of Millennial Esports, the company behind the arena. He says Las Vegas needs to keep reinventing itself "to remain relevant to the up-and-coming generation."
The arena is downtown, within walking distance of various hotel-casinos.
Las Vegas casinos have invested in numerous non-gaming amenities to attract the elusive millennials. They include rooms featuring bunk beds for the travelers who don't want to spend a minute apart and a lounge with foosball and air hockey.