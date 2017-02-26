Missing reports prompt review of Texas police shootings law

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas law enforcement agencies may soon pay a price for failing to report officer-involved shootings.

Texas is one of seven states that require law enforcement agencies to provide information about officer-involved shootings to the state, and it could become the first to mete out punishment to those that don't.

The state lawmaker behind the 2015 Texas law says he's pushing to "put some teeth" into the statute.

State Rep. Eric Johnson says most departments are "doing a pretty good job" but voluntary compliance hasn't been enough.

A bill introduced by Johnson would make it so any Texas law enforcement agency that fails to submit a report is ineligible to receive criminal justice grant money from the governor's office for a year.