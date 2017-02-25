Eggert, Benecken win final luge World Cup of the season

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — World champions Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany won the final luge World Cup of the season for their 25th victory overall on Saturday.

Eggert and Benecken, who had already wrapped up the overall World Cup title, were fastest in both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 23.768 seconds, beating Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman of the United States by 0.358 seconds.

Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm of Germany were third, 0.399 back, ahead of Latvian brothers Andris and Juris Sics, Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, and American lugers Jacob Hyrns and Anthony Espinoza.

It was Eggert and Benecken's ninth win from 12 races.

Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, who won the other three, botched their start on their first run in Altenberg and had to settle for 13th place, 1.057 seconds back.