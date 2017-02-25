  1. Home
  2. World

Kurdish journalist killed covering Iraq's battle for Mosul

By  Associated Press
2017/02/25 22:18

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — A local Kurdish news organization says one of their presenters was killed covering the Mosul operation and another of their journalists was wounded. 

The Rudaw news organization says Shifa Gerdi, a presenter and head of output for Rudaw, was killed in a bomb attack and cameraman Younis Mustafa was injured on the outskirts of Mosul in a statement to the Associated Press Saturday. 

She was presenting a daily special program on the Mosul offensive, and a statement of condolences on Rudaw's website described her as one of the organization's "most daring journalists".

A number of journalists have been injured in the Mosul operation and in October an Iraqi television journalist was killed covering the battle. 