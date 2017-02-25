The Latest: Dems, rebuilding after Trump, aim for new leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the selection of a new national leader of the Democratic Party (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Democrats are gathering in Atlanta to pick a new national chairman — and the vote seems to be coming down to Tom Perez, labor secretary under President Barack Obama, and Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman.

Those voting in Saturday's race include hundreds of state party leaders, donors and activists who make up the Democratic National Committee and determine the party's direction.

Perez supporters say he's on the edge of the required majority. Ellison says he's still a viable candidate.

A few other candidates are holding out hope that neither Ellison nor Perez can seal the deal — and that would open up the race for an upset in later rounds of voting.

The election is seen as the start of party rebuilding after Donald Trump's presidential victory.