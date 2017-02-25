WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Runaway leader Chelsea hosts Swansea and the Premier League's bottom three is also in action. Last-placed Sunderland is at Everton, Hull takes on Burnley and Crystal Palace plays Middlesbrough. Out-of-form Bournemouth also plays at West Bromwich Albion, and West Ham is at Watford in the late game. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's six games.

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

PUNE, India — Australia won the first cricket test by 333 runs on Saturday with two days to spare in an embarrassing end to India's 20-match unbeaten streak at home. It was Australia's first win on Indian soil since 2004. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--LEICESTER'S FALL

These are ugly times at Leicester. But despite all the outrage over the ridiculous firing of Claudio Ranieri, Leicester's place in sporting history is secure. Column by Paul Newberry. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Suddenly the overall title is not looking so certain for Mikaela Shiffrin after Ilka Stuhec won a super-G race on Saturday to further reduce the gap. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 580 words, photos.

RGU--SCOTLAND-WALES

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Wales and Scotland are still in the Six Nations title hunt. Wales hasn't lost this fixture in 10 years, while Scotland has lost captain Greig Laidlaw and No. 8 Josh Strauss. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Kickoff is 1425 GMT.

RGU--IRELAND-FRANCE

DUBLIN — Jonathan Sexton's return is a boost for Ireland's first home match of the Six Nations, against France. Ireland hasn't lost a championship match at home since 2013. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Kickoff is 1650 GMT.

OLY--ASIAN WINTER GAMES-NORTH KOREA

SAPPORO, Japan — North Korea won its first medal at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday as Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik won the bronze medal in the figure skating pairs event. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 210 words, photos.

CAR--F1-NEW SEASON

MADRID — Formula One returns to action next week with a test session ahead of a highly anticipated season featuring wider and faster cars to make the series more exciting. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Sevilla plays at Real Betis in a city derby with the chance to pull level on points with Spanish leader Real Madrid. Also, Valencia visits Alaves, Eibar hosts Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna is at Leganes. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1715 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

Atalanta will be hoping to cut the gap to Champions League places to three points when it visits Napoli, which currently occupies third place. Serie A leader Juventus hosts Empoli later. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Hamburg's good form since the winter break is tested at Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, second-placed Leipzig hosts Cologne. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — After a stunning display of attacking football at Manchester City midweek, leader Monaco returns to business as usual in the French league with a trip to Guingamp. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2130 GMT.

SOC--US WOMEN-SHEBELIEVES CUP

CHICAGO — Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan are among 23 players named to the U.S. national team's roster for the SheBelieves Cup tournament next month.

SKIING:

SKI--NORDIC WORLDS

LAHTI, Finland — Marit Bjoergen won a record 15th world championship gold medal in cross-country skiing on Saturday with victory in a 15-kilometer skiathlon. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL

KVITFJELL, Norway — Norway's Kjetil Jansrud took a key step toward the downhill skiing World Cup title on Saturday with victory in Kvitfjell. SENT: 200 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Crusaders won their opening match in Super Rugby for the first time in seven years, surviving a poor second half to beat the ACT Brumbies 17-13 on Saturday. SENT: 420 words, photos.

RGU--WILLIAMS-O'CONNOR ARRESTS

PARIS — Former All Black lock Ali Williams and former Australia back James O'Connor have been arrested in Paris after allegedly trying to buy cocaine near a nightclub. SENT: 110 words.

CYCLING:

CYC--HET NIEUWSBLAD

GENT, Belgium — Veteran one-day classics specialist Tom Boonen is among the favorites of the Het Nieuwsblad, a race he is trying to win for the first time in his final professional season. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Milestone innings from Quinton de Kock and A.B. de Villiers and superb bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius lifted South Africa to a 159-run win over New Zealand in the third one-day cricket international on Saturday and a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. SENT: 750 words.

GOLF:

GLF--HONDA CLASSIC

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — Ryan Palmer has reason to believe that better days are ahead, with his golf game and at home. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook scored 17 points in his 28th triple-double of the season, and his new teammates fit in seamlessly as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 110-93 on Friday. SENT: 1,270 words.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — Justin Williams and Tom Wilson scored as the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday to tie the franchise record with their 13th consecutive home victory. SENT: 480 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina faces 10th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships. By Sandra Harwitt. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

TEN--DELRAY BEACH

DELRAY BEACH, Florida — Juan Martin del Potro never faced a break point and eliminated defending champion Sam Querrey 7-5, 7-5 on Friday night to reach the Delray Beach Open semifinals. SENT: 190 words.

TEN--OPEN 13

MARSEILLE, France — Defending champion Nick Kyrgios is up against second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in the Open 13 final. The other semifinal sees an all-French match between Lucas Pouille and Richard Gasquet. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2000 GMT.

TEN--RIO OPEN

RIO DE JANEIRO — Second-seeded Dominic Thiem beat Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to reach the Rio Open semifinals, where he is the favorite following No. 1 Kei Nishikori's defeat in the first round. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BOXING:

BOX--ALVAREZ-BUTE

QUEBEC CITY — Eleider Alvarez stopped former champion Lucian Bute with a pair of right-hand shots in the fifth round to win a light heavyweight elimination bout between the two Montreal-based boxers Friday night. SENT: 230 words, photos.

