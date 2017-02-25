Rugby stars Ali Williams, James O'Connor arrested in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Former All Black lock Ali Williams and former Australia back James O'Connor have been arrested in Paris after allegedly trying to buy cocaine near a nightclub.

Confirming media reports, the Paris prosecutor's office said Williams and O'Connor were arrested around 3 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Williams, who won the 2015 World Cup with New Zealand, currently plays with French club Racing 92.

O'Connor is contracted to another Top 14 club, Toulon.

The arrests came only days after another former All Black, Dan Carter, was forced to apologize for "a massive error of judgment" after he allegedly failed a drink-driving test in France.