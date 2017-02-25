Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 25, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;WSW;9;77%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;79;65;A passing shower;73;62;WNW;9;75%;55%;6

Aleppo, Syria;65;39;Mostly sunny, mild;67;41;N;3;44%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;57;45;Mostly sunny;56;47;SE;6;63%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;46;46;A shower in spots;51;46;SW;18;89%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;32;24;Periods of sun;32;22;N;1;91%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;63;41;Sunny and pleasant;70;41;WSW;4;40%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;30;22;Afternoon flurries;30;19;SSW;15;77%;82%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;91;73;Partly sunny;92;73;E;3;61%;39%;7

Athens, Greece;65;53;Spotty showers;62;51;ENE;5;71%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;73;65;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;SSW;8;64%;12%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;74;46;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;WNW;7;31%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;90;73;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ENE;5;74%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;93;61;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;ESE;7;36%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;92;78;A t-storm in spots;91;76;S;7;69%;46%;9

Barcelona, Spain;57;45;Mostly sunny;59;49;WSW;10;75%;6%;3

Beijing, China;55;30;Sunny and mild;55;28;NNW;6;37%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;48;30;Partly sunny;56;39;SSE;6;59%;11%;3

Berlin, Germany;45;41;A shower or two;48;41;SW;11;77%;68%;1

Bogota, Colombia;63;47;A few showers;64;46;ESE;6;81%;93%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;82;67;Showers and t-storms;82;66;NW;5;75%;77%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;48;33;Partly sunny;47;34;W;8;67%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;48;42;A shower in spots;52;46;SW;13;78%;64%;1

Bucharest, Romania;49;34;Partly sunny, mild;54;37;WNW;4;67%;9%;3

Budapest, Hungary;46;27;Periods of sun;47;33;SSW;5;59%;10%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;89;77;Clouds and sun;90;77;ENE;8;69%;10%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;85;65;A t-storm in spots;86;65;WNW;5;42%;65%;7

Busan, South Korea;54;34;Clouds and sun;52;35;NNW;5;46%;9%;4

Cairo, Egypt;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;NE;9;43%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;72;60;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;SE;19;47%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;84;71;Partly sunny;83;69;ENE;3;55%;41%;11

Chennai, India;88;73;Mostly sunny;90;73;ESE;5;65%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;34;23;Milder;49;33;SW;16;45%;35%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;87;76;A few showers;89;77;NNE;7;76%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;40;36;Spotty showers;45;42;SW;11;89%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;75;66;Sunshine and breezy;75;66;N;15;67%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;57;41;Brief p.m. showers;67;58;SE;14;56%;87%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;86;75;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ESE;10;77%;56%;7

Delhi, India;81;55;Hazy sun;82;55;NNW;9;36%;0%;7

Denver, United States;37;14;Mostly cloudy;40;18;SW;4;38%;6%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;84;57;Hazy sunshine;89;56;ESE;5;42%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;NW;4;78%;78%;8

Dublin, Ireland;53;39;A little a.m. rain;51;34;SW;22;83%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;49;35;Sunny, not as cool;57;35;N;6;38%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;66;54;Mostly sunny;65;53;W;6;77%;4%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;62;58;Mostly cloudy;69;62;WSW;7;55%;19%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;78;62;A t-storm in spots;76;63;ENE;6;80%;66%;8

Havana, Cuba;83;65;A stray shower;82;68;E;9;63%;42%;8

Helsinki, Finland;28;17;A little snow;33;12;NE;4;78%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;76;A shower or two;90;76;ESE;5;66%;82%;9

Hong Kong, China;63;50;Mostly cloudy;63;57;ENE;8;69%;35%;4

Honolulu, United States;77;65;Mostly cloudy;80;67;NE;4;57%;23%;7

Hyderabad, India;93;63;Hazy sunshine;91;63;E;7;20%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;75;48;Hazy sun;78;48;N;10;40%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;57;44;Mostly cloudy;54;44;NE;12;80%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;88;75;A thunderstorm;87;76;SSE;5;76%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;87;70;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;NNW;7;54%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;75;58;A stray t-shower;77;58;NE;7;67%;70%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;52;30;Plenty of sun;56;30;N;5;25%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;93;63;Hazy sunshine;89;64;WNW;6;31%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;68;42;Mostly sunny, nice;72;44;WSW;5;53%;25%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;89;59;Mostly sunny;92;62;N;12;15%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;39;26;Rain and snow shower;38;35;WSW;11;63%;73%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;85;72;Mostly sunny, nice;86;73;NE;9;52%;2%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;90;74;Partly sunny;91;73;WSW;5;65%;44%;8

Kolkata, India;85;59;Hazy sunshine;88;64;SW;6;41%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;92;74;A thunderstorm;90;74;NE;4;79%;83%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;58;39;A t-storm in spots;56;40;ESE;8;67%;79%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSW;5;70%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;82;71;Considerable clouds;83;72;S;5;61%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;62;49;Fog, then some sun;62;51;NW;5;73%;27%;3

London, United Kingdom;50;48;Rather cloudy;51;46;SSW;17;78%;72%;1

Los Angeles, United States;63;50;A morning shower;61;51;E;2;58%;57%;3

Luanda, Angola;90;75;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;SSW;6;64%;26%;8

Madrid, Spain;61;38;Mostly sunny;62;42;SW;5;68%;14%;4

Male, Maldives;87;80;A morning shower;88;81;NE;8;68%;61%;9

Manaus, Brazil;80;75;Showers and t-storms;83;75;SE;5;81%;83%;4

Manila, Philippines;88;76;An afternoon shower;90;75;E;6;64%;63%;9

Melbourne, Australia;71;54;Pleasant and warmer;81;60;ESE;7;57%;4%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;79;47;Mostly sunny;77;52;SSW;6;30%;1%;13

Miami, United States;85;67;A shower;82;71;E;10;68%;74%;7

Minsk, Belarus;33;24;Snow, rain late;37;35;WSW;13;74%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;88;78;Brilliant sunshine;89;78;E;13;64%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;87;72;Partly sunny;89;71;NE;9;58%;12%;7

Montreal, Canada;56;26;Much colder;33;26;SW;17;52%;51%;3

Moscow, Russia;30;20;Mostly cloudy;31;27;SW;11;64%;78%;1

Mumbai, India;100;77;Hazy sun and hot;99;77;NNW;7;28%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;82;57;A t-storm in spots;82;60;NNE;10;56%;65%;10

New York, United States;64;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;38;W;23;36%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;66;44;Partial sunshine;68;44;WNW;6;58%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;25;12;Mostly cloudy;26;24;S;8;86%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;49;32;Periods of sun;51;34;NE;5;53%;5%;4

Oslo, Norway;34;26;Clouds and sun;35;27;SE;4;64%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;47;23;Partly sunny, colder;32;28;SW;17;50%;47%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;84;79;A t-storm around;85;79;ESE;9;77%;80%;7

Panama City, Panama;89;72;Sun and some clouds;91;76;NNW;9;61%;12%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;87;74;A stray shower;87;72;ENE;9;67%;55%;9

Paris, France;54;41;An afternoon shower;55;47;SSW;10;74%;65%;1

Perth, Australia;102;66;Sunny and cooler;85;63;SSW;12;55%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;97;74;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;7;59%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;86;75;Couple of t-storms;85;75;N;9;85%;96%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;90;69;An afternoon shower;89;69;S;5;53%;70%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;46;36;Periods of sun;47;36;SW;8;43%;16%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;48;18;Mostly sunny;44;19;NW;5;61%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;63;51;Cloudy with showers;64;51;S;11;74%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;63;49;Some sun;63;48;E;4;80%;4%;4

Recife, Brazil;89;80;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;E;7;60%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;37;31;A little snow;36;27;ENE;9;60%;56%;0

Riga, Latvia;33;27;Snow, then rain;39;34;W;9;94%;83%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;90;77;A shower or t-storm;84;73;ENE;5;77%;84%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;61;50;Sunny;70;46;NE;6;34%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;62;40;Mostly sunny;63;40;NNE;4;63%;8%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;24;22;Partly sunny, warmer;31;12;ENE;9;65%;59%;1

San Francisco, United States;52;41;Inc. clouds;54;43;WSW;7;63%;72%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;82;60;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;ENE;8;56%;26%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;82;72;Mostly sunny;82;75;E;8;68%;55%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;75;65;More sun than clouds;76;65;NNE;6;79%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;78;53;Sun and clouds;73;52;ESE;5;48%;16%;13

Santiago, Chile;87;63;A p.m. shower or two;82;61;SW;6;64%;71%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;82;69;An afternoon shower;84;70;NNE;6;70%;66%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;65;47;Fog, then some sun;63;49;NW;6;67%;10%;3

Seattle, United States;44;38;Bit of rain, snow;45;33;ENE;7;74%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;46;23;Sunny;47;24;NNW;6;63%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;54;41;Partly sunny, mild;57;43;S;5;50%;3%;6

Singapore, Singapore;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNW;4;79%;89%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;50;36;Mostly cloudy;51;38;E;9;82%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;81;73;A shower in spots;83;73;ENE;11;72%;69%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;33;28;Mostly cloudy;36;28;NW;5;83%;83%;0

Sydney, Australia;74;66;Showers;74;66;ESE;16;79%;95%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;61;55;Rain and drizzle;61;58;NE;10;78%;69%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;30;26;Snow, rain late;34;22;NE;7;77%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;52;36;Pleasant and warmer;61;37;NE;6;50%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;64;35;Partly sunny, cooler;53;31;NNW;21;56%;11%;3

Tehran, Iran;64;38;Sunny and pleasant;60;37;NNW;8;23%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;75;50;Sunny and nice;72;52;NE;5;54%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;61;49;A stray shower;70;47;NNW;5;55%;55%;2

Tokyo, Japan;54;39;Partly sunny;54;38;NNE;7;55%;56%;4

Toronto, Canada;46;26;Snow showers;39;30;SW;20;50%;78%;2

Tripoli, Libya;77;56;A shower or two;61;54;W;8;70%;85%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;64;47;A shower in places;61;49;WNW;12;75%;55%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;31;-2;Mostly sunny;29;-3;W;7;72%;24%;3

Vancouver, Canada;43;34;A morning shower;46;29;N;4;48%;42%;2

Vienna, Austria;49;31;Partly sunny;51;32;SE;5;52%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;78;66;Mostly sunny;83;60;E;7;47%;6%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;36;26;Snow to rain;38;36;WSW;12;77%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;39;31;Spotty showers;44;39;WSW;14;74%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;68;60;A little a.m. rain;66;59;SE;19;78%;56%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;97;65;Mostly sunny, warm;97;64;WSW;5;38%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;43;12;Mostly sunny;38;15;ENE;2;64%;8%;4

