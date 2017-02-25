Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 25, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;WSW;14;77%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;26;18;A passing shower;23;17;WNW;15;75%;55%;6

Aleppo, Syria;19;4;Mostly sunny, mild;19;5;N;5;44%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;14;7;Mostly sunny;14;8;SE;10;63%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;8;8;A shower in spots;11;8;SW;29;89%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;0;-4;Periods of sun;0;-5;N;2;91%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;17;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;5;WSW;6;40%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-1;-5;Afternoon flurries;-1;-7;SSW;24;77%;82%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;33;23;Partly sunny;33;23;E;5;61%;39%;7

Athens, Greece;18;12;Spotty showers;17;11;ENE;8;71%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;SSW;13;64%;12%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;WNW;11;31%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ENE;8;74%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;ESE;11;36%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;S;11;69%;46%;9

Barcelona, Spain;14;7;Mostly sunny;15;9;WSW;16;75%;6%;3

Beijing, China;13;-1;Sunny and mild;13;-2;NNW;10;37%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;9;-1;Partly sunny;14;4;SSE;9;59%;11%;3

Berlin, Germany;7;5;A shower or two;9;5;SW;18;77%;68%;1

Bogota, Colombia;17;8;A few showers;18;8;ESE;10;81%;93%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;28;20;Showers and t-storms;28;19;NW;8;75%;77%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;9;1;Partly sunny;9;1;W;13;67%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;9;6;A shower in spots;11;8;SW;20;78%;64%;1

Bucharest, Romania;9;1;Partly sunny, mild;12;3;WNW;7;67%;9%;3

Budapest, Hungary;8;-3;Periods of sun;9;1;SSW;9;59%;10%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;32;25;Clouds and sun;32;25;ENE;13;69%;10%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;WNW;8;42%;65%;7

Busan, South Korea;12;1;Clouds and sun;11;1;NNW;8;46%;9%;4

Cairo, Egypt;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;NE;14;43%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;SE;31;47%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;29;22;Partly sunny;28;21;ENE;6;55%;41%;11

Chennai, India;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;ESE;8;65%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;1;-5;Milder;9;1;SW;25;45%;35%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;31;24;A few showers;31;25;NNE;11;76%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;4;2;Spotty showers;7;5;SW;18;89%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;24;19;Sunshine and breezy;24;19;N;24;67%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;14;5;Brief p.m. showers;19;14;SE;22;56%;87%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;30;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ESE;16;77%;56%;7

Delhi, India;27;13;Hazy sun;28;13;NNW;15;36%;0%;7

Denver, United States;3;-10;Mostly cloudy;4;-8;SW;6;38%;6%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;14;Hazy sunshine;31;14;ESE;8;42%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;NW;7;78%;78%;8

Dublin, Ireland;12;4;A little a.m. rain;10;1;SW;35;83%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;9;2;Sunny, not as cool;14;1;N;10;38%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;19;12;Mostly sunny;18;12;W;9;77%;4%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;17;15;Mostly cloudy;21;17;WSW;11;55%;19%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;26;17;A t-storm in spots;24;17;ENE;10;80%;66%;8

Havana, Cuba;28;18;A stray shower;28;20;E;14;63%;42%;8

Helsinki, Finland;-2;-8;A little snow;0;-11;NE;6;78%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;24;A shower or two;32;24;ESE;8;66%;82%;9

Hong Kong, China;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;14;ENE;13;69%;35%;4

Honolulu, United States;25;18;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NE;6;57%;23%;7

Hyderabad, India;34;17;Hazy sunshine;33;17;E;12;20%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;24;9;Hazy sun;25;9;N;16;40%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;14;6;Mostly cloudy;12;6;NE;19;80%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;9;76%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;NNW;12;54%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;24;15;A stray t-shower;25;15;NE;11;67%;70%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;11;-1;Plenty of sun;13;-1;N;8;25%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;34;17;Hazy sunshine;32;18;WNW;9;31%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;20;5;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;WSW;8;53%;25%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;31;15;Mostly sunny;33;17;N;19;15%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;4;-3;Rain and snow shower;4;2;WSW;18;63%;73%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;NE;15;52%;2%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;32;23;Partly sunny;33;23;WSW;8;65%;44%;8

Kolkata, India;29;15;Hazy sunshine;31;18;SW;9;41%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;23;NE;7;79%;83%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;14;4;A t-storm in spots;13;4;ESE;12;67%;79%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;8;70%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;28;21;Considerable clouds;28;22;S;8;61%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;17;10;Fog, then some sun;17;11;NW;8;73%;27%;3

London, United Kingdom;10;9;Rather cloudy;11;8;SSW;27;78%;72%;1

Los Angeles, United States;17;10;A morning shower;16;11;E;3;58%;57%;3

Luanda, Angola;32;24;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;SSW;10;64%;26%;8

Madrid, Spain;16;3;Mostly sunny;17;5;SW;7;68%;14%;4

Male, Maldives;31;27;A morning shower;31;27;NE;12;68%;61%;9

Manaus, Brazil;26;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SE;7;81%;83%;4

Manila, Philippines;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;E;10;64%;63%;9

Melbourne, Australia;21;12;Pleasant and warmer;27;15;ESE;11;57%;4%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;26;8;Mostly sunny;25;11;SSW;10;30%;1%;13

Miami, United States;30;19;A shower;28;22;E;16;68%;74%;7

Minsk, Belarus;1;-4;Snow, rain late;3;2;WSW;20;74%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;31;25;Brilliant sunshine;32;25;E;21;64%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;31;22;Partly sunny;32;22;NE;14;58%;12%;7

Montreal, Canada;13;-3;Much colder;0;-4;SW;27;52%;51%;3

Moscow, Russia;-1;-7;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;SW;17;64%;78%;1

Mumbai, India;38;25;Hazy sun and hot;37;25;NNW;12;28%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;28;14;A t-storm in spots;28;15;NNE;16;56%;65%;10

New York, United States;18;3;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;3;W;38;36%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;19;7;Partial sunshine;20;7;WNW;10;58%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;-4;-11;Mostly cloudy;-3;-4;S;12;86%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;10;0;Periods of sun;10;1;NE;8;53%;5%;4

Oslo, Norway;1;-3;Clouds and sun;2;-3;SE;6;64%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;9;-5;Partly sunny, colder;0;-2;SW;28;50%;47%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;29;26;A t-storm around;29;26;ESE;15;77%;80%;7

Panama City, Panama;32;22;Sun and some clouds;33;24;NNW;15;61%;12%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;30;23;A stray shower;31;22;ENE;14;67%;55%;9

Paris, France;12;5;An afternoon shower;13;9;SSW;16;74%;65%;1

Perth, Australia;39;19;Sunny and cooler;29;17;SSW;19;55%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;23;Mostly sunny;34;24;SSE;11;59%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;30;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;N;15;85%;96%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;32;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;S;8;53%;70%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;8;2;Periods of sun;8;2;SW;13;43%;16%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;9;-8;Mostly sunny;7;-7;NW;8;61%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;17;11;Cloudy with showers;18;10;S;17;74%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;17;9;Some sun;17;9;E;6;80%;4%;4

Recife, Brazil;32;27;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;E;12;60%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;3;0;A little snow;2;-3;ENE;15;60%;56%;0

Riga, Latvia;1;-3;Snow, then rain;4;1;W;15;94%;83%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;32;25;A shower or t-storm;29;23;ENE;8;77%;84%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;16;10;Sunny;21;8;NE;9;34%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;17;5;Mostly sunny;17;5;NNE;6;63%;8%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;-5;-6;Partly sunny, warmer;-1;-11;ENE;14;65%;59%;1

San Francisco, United States;11;5;Inc. clouds;12;6;WSW;11;63%;72%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;ENE;13;56%;26%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;24;E;13;68%;55%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;24;18;More sun than clouds;25;18;NNE;9;79%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;25;12;Sun and clouds;23;11;ESE;8;48%;16%;13

Santiago, Chile;30;17;A p.m. shower or two;28;16;SW;9;64%;71%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;An afternoon shower;29;21;NNE;9;70%;66%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;18;8;Fog, then some sun;17;9;NW;9;67%;10%;3

Seattle, United States;6;3;Bit of rain, snow;7;0;ENE;11;74%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;8;-5;Sunny;8;-4;NNW;9;63%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;12;5;Partly sunny, mild;14;6;S;8;50%;3%;6

Singapore, Singapore;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;6;79%;89%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;10;2;Mostly cloudy;10;3;E;14;82%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;27;23;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;18;72%;69%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;NW;8;83%;83%;0

Sydney, Australia;23;19;Showers;23;19;ESE;26;79%;95%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;16;13;Rain and drizzle;16;14;NE;16;78%;69%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;-1;-3;Snow, rain late;1;-5;NE;11;77%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;11;2;Pleasant and warmer;16;3;NE;9;50%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;18;2;Partly sunny, cooler;11;0;NNW;33;56%;11%;3

Tehran, Iran;18;3;Sunny and pleasant;16;3;NNW;13;23%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;24;10;Sunny and nice;22;11;NE;7;54%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;16;10;A stray shower;21;8;NNW;7;55%;55%;2

Tokyo, Japan;12;4;Partly sunny;12;3;NNE;11;55%;56%;4

Toronto, Canada;8;-3;Snow showers;4;-1;SW;32;50%;78%;2

Tripoli, Libya;25;13;A shower or two;16;12;W;13;70%;85%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;18;8;A shower in places;16;9;WNW;19;75%;55%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-1;-19;Mostly sunny;-2;-19;W;11;72%;24%;3

Vancouver, Canada;6;1;A morning shower;8;-2;N;7;48%;42%;2

Vienna, Austria;10;-1;Partly sunny;10;0;SE;8;52%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;16;E;11;47%;6%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;2;-3;Snow to rain;3;2;WSW;20;77%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;4;0;Spotty showers;6;4;WSW;22;74%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;20;16;A little a.m. rain;19;15;SE;31;78%;56%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;36;18;Mostly sunny, warm;36;18;WSW;8;38%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;6;-11;Mostly sunny;3;-10;ENE;3;64%;8%;4

