Turkish PM launches 'yes' campaign over Erdogan powers

By  Associated Press
2017/02/25 19:16

Turkey's Prime Minister and the leader of ruling Justice and Development Party Binali Yildirim, center, and his wife Semiha Yildirim, l

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Manisa, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Erdogan says Turkey could ho

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's prime minister has officially launched his ruling party's campaign for a "yes" vote in a referendum on ushering a presidential system, which critics fear will concentrate too many powers in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Binali Yildirim formally got campaigning going on Saturday telling supporters in a sports arena that the proposed new system would build a strong Turkey capable of surmounting terror threats and make its economy more robust.

Yildirim said: "We are taking the first steps on the path of a future strong Turkey."

The proposed reforms — to be voted on April 16 — will give the largely ceremonial presidency executive powers and abolish the office of the prime minister.

Opponents say the proposed system foresees too few checks and balances on Erdogan's rule.