Azerbaijan soldiers killed in Karabakh fighting

MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijan says several of its soldiers have been killed during fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for an outbreak of violence.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement Saturday that its forces had "suffered losses" when its positions were assaulted by Armenian troops early Saturday.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Ministry said in a statement that Armenian forces did not suffer any casualties in the clashes and that the Azerbaijani soldiers were killed when they launched an attack.

Nagorno-Karabakh is in Azerbaijan, but since a separatist war ended in 1994 it has been under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces and the Armenian military. An outbreak of fighting in April killed about 75 soldiers from the two sides.