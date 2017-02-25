Cold snap kills 22 in Taiwan in two days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As a strong continental cold air mass was approaching Taiwan, 22 people are believed to have died in the cold snap, mostly the ones either aged over 70 or with cardiovascular disease, reports said Saturday.

The youngest victim was a 43-year-old man, and the oldest is 97, according to FTV News.

Changhua’s Shiu-chwan Memorial Hospital (秀傳醫院) Emergency Department Director Huang Bing-wen (黃炳文) advised the elderly with chronic or cardiovascular diseases to stay warm and drink more water on such a cold day.

The cold snap saw temperatures plunge to 10 degrees Celsius Saturday morning in northern Taiwan, 12-13 degrees in Yilan and central Taiwan, and 14-16 degrees in southern and eastern Taiwan. The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a torrential rain warning for Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taipei City, and Yilan County during the 228 holiday.

The CWB forecast that the cold air mass will begin to weaken from Monday, with temperatures to rebound gradually.

Weather expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) noted moisture from the cold air mass might bring snowfall to mountainous areas 3,000 meters above sea level, such as Hehuanshan and Yushan.