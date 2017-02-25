AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Snow falls as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, T
African refugees and migrants, mostly from Sudan and Senegal, look at the sea aboard the Golfo Azurro, a rescue ship of the Spanish Pro
A man floats in the Pacific Ocean off Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Residents living in the capital city coo
Luisa Bodem kicks up sand as she competes in the women's long jump event at the German indoor athletics in Leipzig, Germany, on Sunday,
A cow is prepared for a photograph in front a pastoral backdrop in Verden, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The most beautiful milk
Spain's Queen Letizia, left, walks with Juliana Awada, the wife of the Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, during a welcome ceremony
A metro police officer fires rubber bullets at anti-immigrant protesters in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Police fired
Protesters clash with police in Portland, Ore., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S.
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosu
A boy flies a kite on the Red Sea beach near the landmark Jiddah fountain in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Amr
A Hindu holy woman lights an oil lamp during Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Shivaratri, or the night o
Cameron Percy hits his approach shot on the first hole during the third round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Cl
Sunlight streams between skyscrapers as the sun rises behind downtown Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chroni
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features African migrants, a man floating off Peru's Pacific coast and protesters clashing in Portland, Ore.
This gallery contains photos published, Feb. 18-Feb. 24, 2017.
This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.