Taiwanese designer makes LVMH shortlist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese designer Angus Chiang (江奕勳) was selected as one of 21 names on the shortlist for the 2017 Prize for Young Fashion Designers to be awarded by French luxury giant LVMH, reports said Saturday.

The group, also known as Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, described Angus Chiang as “a contemporary menswear label established in 2015 that showcases designs inspired by Taiwanese culture.”

Chiang, 25, is the first-ever Taiwanese designer to vie for the award, with a 12-member jury in charge including legendary designers Karl Lagerfeld and Marc Jacobs.

He graduated from Shih Chien University in Taipei City in 2013. The same year, he won first place in the international show award at London Graduate Fashion Week thanks to what LVMH calls “futuristic color popping pom-pom designs.”

The 21 designers from 15 countries will face a group of 45 international fashion experts, including editors and supermodels, who will pick eight finalists during a showroom in Paris next month, LVMH said.

The jury will award the final prize to one designer on June 16 at the fashion group’s foundation in the French capital.

Chiang’s designs have also faced criticism, with their vivid colors and use of elements from Taiwanese school life in the 1990s receiving mixed reviews.