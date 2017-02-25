New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday from the third one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium:

____

South Africa

Quinton de Kock c Neesham b de Grandhomme 68

Hashim Amla c Williamson b Southee 7

Faf du Plessis c Southee b de Grandhomme 36

A.B. de Villiers c Neesham b Boult 85

J.P. Duminy run out 16

David Miller c Broom b Santner 3

Dwaine Pretorius b Ferguson 11

Wayne Parnell not out 35

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 1

Extras (2lb,7w) 9

TOTAL (for seven wickets) 271

Overs: 50. Batting time: 221 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-115, 3-115, 4-157, 5-164, 6-180, 7-264.

Did not bat: Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-66-1 (2w), Trent Boult 10-0-47-1, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-71-1 (3w), Colin de Grandhomme 10-0-40-2 (2w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-45-1.

New Zealand

Dean Brownlie c de Kock b Rabada 2

Tom Latham c Duminy b Parnell 0

Kane Williamson b Phehlukwayo 23

Ross Taylor lbw b Pretorius 18

Neil Broom c Amla b Phehlukwayo 0

James Neesham c and b Parnell 13

Mitchell Santner b Pretorius 1

Colin de Grandhomme not out 34

Tim Southee c de Kock b Rabada 5

Lockie Ferguson b Tahir 4

Trent Boult c de Villiers b Pretorius 4

Extras (8w) 8

TOTAL (all out) 112

Overs: 32.2. Batting time: 143 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-11, 3-48, 4-48, 5-51, 6-58, 7-77, 8-82, 9-95, 10-112.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-0-39-2 (6w), Wayne Parnell 8-0-33-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 5-0-12-2 (1w), Dwaine Pretorius 5.2-1-5-3, Imran Tahir 4-1-23-1 (1w).

Toss: South Africa.

Results: South Africa won by 159 runs.

Series: South Africa leads five-match series 2-1.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.