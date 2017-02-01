Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to tone down ties to late Taiwan president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the 70th anniversary of the 228 Incident approaches, the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall (中正紀念堂) will stop selling souvenirs and stop broadcasting a song honoring the late president, Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said Saturday.

On Tuesday, commemorative activities will take place marking the 228 Incident, in which between 18,000 and 28,000 Taiwanese were killed following a 1947 uprising against Chiang’s Kuomintang government.

In a sign of transitional justice, Cheng said she would push for legal amendments which would end the sale of souvenirs honoring Chiang’s authoritarian rule, while a song in his memory would no longer be played at the daily opening and closing of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

The Ministry of Culture had formed a special taskforce to discuss plans for reform of the complex, she said. After a social dialogue, it would come up with suggestions to update the building, which opened in 1980.

Logos which featured Chiang would be removed, while the sale of souvenirs such as Chiang puppets and effigies would be halted, Cheng said. Names of exhibition rooms inside the building would also be changed to remove references to the late president, who ruled Taiwan from 1945 until 1975.

The Academia Historica could be asked to take over the collection of Chiang era memorabilia and documents, reports said.

Critics of Chiang’s rule have advocated tearing the building down or turning it into a new home for the Legislative Yuan.