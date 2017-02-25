Malaysia awaits lab tests after nerve agent used in airport

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — One day after Malaysia revealed that VX nerve agent was used in a bizarre killing at Kuala Lumpur airport, police say they have raided a condominium and were awaiting lab results on what they found.

The public poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, which took place amid crowds of travelers in a budget airport terminal, has boosted speculation that North Korea dispatched two killers to take out an outcast member of the ruling family. Kim's younger half brother is Kim Jong Un, the ruler of North Korea.

On Saturday, police confirmed a raid this week on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur was part of the investigation. Senior police official Abdul Samah Mat did not specify what authorities found but said the items are being tested for traces of any chemicals.