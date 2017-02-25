Malaysia awaits lab tests after nerve agent used in airport

A North Korean flag waves at North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. According to police Friday, foren
A journalist checks his phone outside North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. According to police Frid
A boy walk in front of North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. According to police Friday, forensics s
Journalists gather in front of North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. According to police Friday, for
A police officer guards the main gate of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25,
Pedestrians walk in front of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Accor
Police officers patrol outside the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Acc
An ambulance comies out of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Accordi
A police officer checks on a van outside the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 25,
Police officers stay inside the guard post of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — One day after Malaysia revealed that VX nerve agent was used in a bizarre killing at Kuala Lumpur airport, police say they have raided a condominium and were awaiting lab results on what they found.
The public poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, which took place amid crowds of travelers in a budget airport terminal, has boosted speculation that North Korea dispatched two killers to take out an outcast member of the ruling family. Kim's younger half brother is Kim Jong Un, the ruler of North Korea.
On Saturday, police confirmed a raid this week on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur was part of the investigation. Senior police official Abdul Samah Mat did not specify what authorities found but said the items are being tested for traces of any chemicals.