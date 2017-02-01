Fire at Taipei hotel forces mass evacuation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – More than 300 guests and staff were forced to flee the Regent Taipei Hotel Saturday morning after a fire broke out inside a Chanel storage room.

Fire fighters arrived on the scene at around 3 a.m. to find thick smoke inside the French fashion boutique on the hotel’s first floor. The source of the blaze was later found at the same store’s basement storage room.

Even though the fire did not affect the rest of the building, the 348 guests were asked to leave their rooms, reports said.

The blaze was extinguished after 90 minutes and nobody was reported injured, but two foreign guests of the hotel sat down in an ambulance to recover from smoke inhalation.

The Regent Galleria boutiques in the hotel basement would remain closed all day, while hotel restaurants would not operate for lunch as a stable electricity supply was being restored, management said. Nine wedding parties scheduled for Saturday would go ahead as planned though.

Rooms below the seventh floor still smelled bad because of the smoke, so guests would be helped finding an alternative if necessary, a spokeswoman said.

Hotel management denied media reports that its staff had tried to prevent fire fighters from breaking a window to enter the Chanel store. A member of staff had merely called for instructions from a superior because they were unable to locate the source of the fire, and within a minute the firefighters were allowed to break down the door, the spokeswoman said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the fire started inside a small space where cardboard boxes had been stored and that the smoke had spread inside piping throughout the building, reports said. Fire fighters ordered the evacuation, which had initially been limited to the lower floors, to encompass the entire hotel.

Only last month, one of Taiwan’s most prominent businessmen, Taiwan Cement Chairman Leslie Koo, died after a fall from a staircase at the hotel. Several years ago, a pregnant passerby was injured when tiles fell off an outside wall of the hotel.

The building was used by French director Luc Besson in 2013 to shoot his movie “Lucy” with Scarlett Johansson.