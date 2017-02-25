I-Mei Foods crowned Taiwan’s top green power buyer in Jan-Feb

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Touted nationally as a role model for promoting food safety, I-Mei Foods has also delved into renewable energy sources to reduce the impact on climate change. Facing an imminent threat to mankind in the next few decades, the company has expanded its use of green power by committing to a green power procurement program and has become the largest buyer of such power in the first two months of this year.

As of February 23, 2017, a total of 699 customers, including enterprises and individuals, signed up to the green power procurement project (綠電認購) launched by the state-owned Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower), and 18.27 million kWh of green electricity has been purchased, according to the Bureau of Energy.

I-Mei Foods tops the list by procuring 3 million kWh, and Toung Loong Textile MFG comes second with 2 million kWh, followed by Freudenberg Far Eastern’s 1.2 million kWh, Eink Holdings’ 1.16 million kWh, and the Nan Ya Plastics Corp. Linkou plant with 1 million kWh.

In the project, whose test run kicked off since 2014 and officially hit the road in 2017, those signing up to buy green power will be charged an additional NT$1.06 kWh after tax, regardless of renewable sources, and the minimum purchase volume is 100 kWh, which is equivalent to a cut of 50 kilograms in carbon dioxide emissions.

The leading sources of renewable energy in the project are solar, wind, and biomass.

In 2016, I-Mei Foods bought 2.75 million kWh green electricity and was ranked as the fourth largest green power purchaser in Taiwan. Topping the list, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Apple’s chip making partner, bought 200 million kWh, followed by Chunghwa Telecom Co.’s 4 million kWh and ASE Group’s 3.5 million kWh, though I-Mei remained the largest buyer of green power among Taiwanese food manufacturers.

I-Mei Foods has been dedicated to having a positive impact locally and globally since the establishment of the I-Mei Environmental Protection Foundation in 1994. Outside Taiwan, the company funds a Siberian tiger conservation project and internationally-acclaimed primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall for observing chimpanzees. Locally, it sponsors the nesting programs of green sea turtles to conserve biodiversity.