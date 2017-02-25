NBA Capsules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 17 points in his 28th triple-double of the season, and his new teammates fit in seamlessly as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 110-93 on Friday.

Westbrook also had 18 rebounds and 17 assists for the 65th triple-double of his career.

It was the first game for new Thunder players Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, acquired Thursday in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. Gibson scored 12 points and McDermott added eight, even though they arrived Thursday night and weren't even available for shootaround on Friday.

Alex Abrines and Andre Roberson each set a career high with 19 points, and Steven Adams added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

D'Angelo Russell scored 29 for the Lakers.

RAPTORS 107, CELTICS 97

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a career-high 43 points and Toronto rallied from 17 down to beat Boston.

DeRozan shot 15 of 28 from the floor as he surpassed his 42-point effort against Houston on March 30, 2015. That helped the Raptors overcome the absence of fellow All-Star guard Kyle Lowry, who sat out with a right wrist injury.

Serge Ibaka, acquired from Orlando last week, scored 15 points in his Raptors debut. Fellow newcomer P.J. Tucker, obtained from Phoenix on Thursday, had a game-high 10 rebounds and nine points in his first game for his new team.

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 for Boston, which also got 19 points apiece from Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart.

Down 91-88 with 4:11 to play, the Raptors went on a 9-1 run to lead by five with 2:01 to go.

HEAT 108, HAWKS 90

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and resurgent Miami helped its playoff hopes by beating Atlanta.

Miami (26-32) has won 15 of 17 to move to within four games of .500. The Heat were a season-low 19 games under .500 at 11-30 following a loss to Milwaukee on Jan. 13. Miami began the night 10th in the East, 2½ games behind eighth-place Detroit.

The Heat made 17 of 37 3-pointers to dominate the short-handed Hawks.

Atlanta was without starting point guard Dennis Schroder, suspended one game after failing to return on time from a visit to his native Germany during the All-Star break.

Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 21 points. Ersan Ilyasova, acquired from the 76ers on Wednesday, had nine points in his Atlanta debut.

76ERS 120, WIZARDS 112

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Covington had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Dario Saric added 20 points and 11 boards, and the depleted Philadelphia 76ers beat Washington.

Bradley Beal had 40 points and John Wall scored 29 for the Southeast Division-leading Wizards.

On a day the Sixers announced No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will not play this season, their other young players made up for the absence of star center Joel Embiid following the trades of center Nerlens Noel and forward Ersan Ilyasova. Noel and Ilyasova were dealt before Thursday's trade deadline, and Embiid missed his 12th straight game with a bruised left knee.

Richaun Holmes had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for Philadelphia.

PACERS 102, GRIZZLIES 92

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — CJ Miles made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Paul George had nine points and nine rebounds after remaining with Indiana following the trade deadline, and the Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Memphis.

Monta Ellis finished with 16 points and Myles Turner scored 12 for the Pacers.

George was one of the biggest names involved in trade speculation Thursday and Pacers fans showed they were happy he wasn't dealt, giving the All-Star forward perhaps the loudest ovation he's received all season during player introductions. They hope a contract extension will be worked out before George becomes a free agent after the 2017-18 season.

George shot just 3 for 12 but the Pacers led by as many as 27 in the second half. Troy Daniels had 13 points for the Grizzlies.

JAZZ 109, BUCKS 95

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 29 points, Derrick Favors added 19 and Utah beat Milwaukee by dominating the paint area in its first game back from the All-Star break.

Hayward finished 11 of 17 from the field, breaking free for short, open jumpers or dunks. The 6-foot-10 Favors shot 9 of 14, often going strong to the hoop.

Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which held a 52-34 edge in the paint.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who had won three straight.

TIMBERWOLVES 97, MAVERICKS 84

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins scored 27 to help Minnesota defeat Dallas.

Ricky Rubio added 13 points and 14 assists a day after the Timberwolves declined an opportunity to trade him to the New York Knicks for Derrick Rose. The Wolves shot 52.6 percent to pull within 2 1/2 games of Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Towns had seven turnovers, but scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to turn back the Mavericks.

Seth Curry had a career-high 31 points and Harrison Barnes added 20 points for Dallas. Dirk Nowitzki was just 4 for 14 and Wes Matthews was 2 for 9 as the Mavs dropped three games behind the Nuggets.

BULLS 128, SUNS 121, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Dwyane Wade scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler added 22 and Chicago rallied to beat Phoenix in overtime.

Devin Booker scored 27 points for Phoenix, but missed a chance to win it in regulation after Wade fouled him on a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left. Booker hit the first two free throws to tie it, then missed the third.

Wade and Butler led the Bulls as they rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Western Conference's last-place team. Both players scored 14 points after the third quarter to help the Bulls win their third straight.

Nikola Mirotic scored 20 points and hit four 3s for the Bulls, who scored 20 points in overtime. Robin Lopez added 19 points.

Eric Bledsoe had 17 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.